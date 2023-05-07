Katy Perry's surprising link to King Charles revealed as she performs at coronation concert

Katy Perry will perform at the King's coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday night, and although many were surprised to hear that she had joined the line-up, the singer has a close connection to King Charles and the Queen Consort that explains why they invited her to take part.

The Roar singer first met Charles and Camilla during an event in Mumbai in 2019, and she was announced as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund for India the following year.

Katy Perry among stars performing at coronation concert

The charity was founded by King Charles (then Prince Charles) and a group of British Asian business leaders in 2007, to tackle poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asia.

At the time, Charles said he had appointed Katy to the charity because of her "long-standing commitment to charitable causes around the world".

Meanwhile, Katy gave an insight into the personal conversations they had shared during the charity's annual Royal Dinner in February 2020, in which she described the monarch as "a very kind soul… so kind that he talks to his plants."

She added: "He asked me if I could sing to his plants. And I will, in the future, you have my word, Sir."

Katy will have the opportunity to fulfil her promise during the coronation weekend, as she has been staying at King Charles and Camilla's official residence, Windsor Castle, an opportunity she previously admitted she was "really excited for".

The 38-year-old was also a guest at the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, where she made a style statement in a lilac Vivienne Westwood skirt set that featured a corseted bodice, a boucle finish, a fifties style short-sleeved jacket with a square-neck and a coordinating lavender midi dress showcasing the brand’s signature draping.

© WPA Pool Katy Perry leaving Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony

Katy arrived at the ceremony with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, and a clip of the singer struggling to find her seat ahead of the ceremony went viral after the coronation. The mum-of-one later showed her sense of humour by taking to Twitter to update fans: "Don't worry guys I found my seat."

Katy has joined the coronation concert line up alongside artists such as Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Olly Murs and Lionel Richie, who she works with as a judge on American Idol. The pair are missing the latest live episode of the show to join the coronation celebrations, but have been replaced by Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette, who also both set to perform.

© Getty Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Like Katy, Lionel was also excited to have been asked to take part in the coronation concert, and said of the honour: "To be a part of it is everything. This doesn’t happen every day. So, am I excited about this? Absolutely. This is not like any other time in life or any occasion. Once the lights hit and the music starts it’s just going to be magical. I have to pinch myself. We’re walking in history."

Lionel also praised the King’s work over the decades, adding: “Believe it or not, he cares. He’s hands on.”

© Getty Lionel Richie also attended the service ahead of the concert on Sunday

"I’ve known His Majesty for a couple of years, so it’s fun to be here."