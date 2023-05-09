Kelly Clarkson shares untold truths behind her upcoming album 'Chemistry'

The Mine and Me singer admitted to being very honest

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about the delicate balance she struck while addressing her personal life on her upcoming album, "Chemistry."

The 41-year-old singer, set to release her 10th album on June 23, navigated the emotional landscape of her first record since her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2022.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kelly revealed that while her passionate singles "Mine" and "Me" hinted at some marital issues, she chose to draw a line when it came to revealing too much.

The "Miss Independent" singer admitted to being "definitely very honest" while creating "Chemistry," hinting that her new music would address what "people are probably expecting" – her divorce.

Kelly penned an impressive 40 to 50 songs for "Chemistry," but some tracks were "too truth-telling" to be included in the final selection of 14 songs.

"I know people will hear this record and be like, 'Oh, damn, she went there!' and I'm like, 'No, I promise you I didn't,'" she shared.

That's not to say that Kelly shied away from vulnerability in the songs that made the cut. The album features several heart-wrenching tracks that she anticipates will bring her to tears during live performances.

"It's hard for me not to tap back in because I feel like it's my job to emote what the lyrics are," she explained.

As she prepares for her 10-night Las Vegas residency in July, Kelly is ready to embrace the emotional moments that will inevitably surface when she performs songs from her new album.

Acknowledging that pain can still feel fresh, she said, "I don't have control over it. But what I do have control over is the fact that I know I don't have control over it, so it's fine."

