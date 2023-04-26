Kelly Clarkson's photo with former mother-in-law Reba McEntire has fans saying the same thing

Kelly Clarkson has remained on great terms with her former mother-in-law, since her divorce from Brendan Blackstock - who just so happens to be a world famous country star too!

The Kelly Clarkson Show host and Reba McEntire are currently working together on The Voice, where Reba is acting as Mega Mentor on the current season of the show.

Beaming as she posed alongside the country singer in The Voice studio, in front o the famous red chair, Kelly wrote alongside the image: "Get ready, y'all! @Reba is back again tonight on #TheVoice! #TeamKelly."

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson reunites with Reba McEntire on The Voice

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with many saying the same thing - that the pair had a wonderful bond. "Love the bond between you two ladies, you look so happy," one wrote, while another remarked: "Love the bond between you two." A third added: "You two look incredible!"

Despite Kelly's split from Brandon in 2020, Reba has spoken openly about her relationship with both the singer and her stepson.

After their divorce, the singer and actress opened up about the heartbreaking situation when she said: "You know, I love them both. Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend… I am pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull through this.

"I pray everyone gives them the encouragement they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love them both of them with all my heart."

Reba is also a doting grandmother to Kelly and Brandon's two young children, River, eight, and Remington, six.

It's been an exciting time for Kelly, who turned 41 on Monday, and marked the occasion on her chat show.

As Kelly started the show, she said: "I am honored to have you all here today." She added: "It's my birthday y'all. I am very excited and we're celebrating with one of the greatest gifts in my life, and that is the gift of music."

Later on during her chat with guest Jimmie Allen, he opened up about how music has been something that has helped him throughout his entire life – "Me too," Kelly responded – as he recalled how as a young child, it helped him overcome his stutter.

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson celebrated her 41st birthday on Monday

Kelly's 41st year around the sun will be huge when it comes to music, as she is finally making her long-awaited return to the industry with the upcoming release of her latest album, Chemistry, out June 23.

Kelly announced the album – her tenth and first since 2017's Meaning of Life – back in March, saying of the title: "I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing," adding: "I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some 'I'm angry,' 'I'm sad' – just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship."

