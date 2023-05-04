Inside Kevin Costner's divorce from Christine Baumgartner and previous marriages as prenup is revealed

The Yellowstone actor had one of the most expensive celebrity divorce settlements of all time

As details of Kevin Costner's divorce from Christine Baumgartner continue to unfold, revelations about their prenuptial agreement and the actor's previous marriages provide insight into their 18-year union.

The Yellowstone actor's romantic history reveals a complex timeline of marriages, wives, and romances throughout his career.

The recent divorce filing by Christine cites irreconcilable differences. Christine is requesting joint custody of their three children, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

In Kevin’s response, he also cites irreconcilable differences and mentions a prenup regarding spousal support, legal fees, and properties.

The prenup outlines separate property assets and obligations for each party and includes a clause stating that Baumgartner must vacate Kevin's separate property residences.

"Pursuant to the terms in Paragraph 9.A. of the parties' Premarital Agreement, Petitioner to vacate Respondent's separate property residences," states the filing.

The 68-year-old is worth a staggering $250 million according to CelebrityNetworth.com while the former model's is significantly less.

She's estimated to be worth $7 million as the co-founder of handbag company, Cat Bag Couture, and from her former career as a model.

Christine is reportedly not seeking spousal support, with Kevin's response filed by Laura Wasser.

Laura indicated that a prenuptial agreement exists between the two, stating, "Spousal support to be payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties' Premarital Agreement."

Who was Kevin Costner married to before Christine?

Kevin's first marriage was to Cindy Silva, whom he met at California State University and married in 1978.

They were together for 16 years and share three children. Their divorce in 1994 resulted in one of the most expensive celebrity divorce settlements of all time, with Silva reportedly receiving $80 million.

Rumors of Kevin's infidelity plagued the couple, and architect John McInnes told People that Cindy took issue with Costner's romantic scenes ahead of the release of his 1987 film "No Way Out."

According to the publication, Kevin told John: "Cindy doesn’t like these sexy roles, and she’s given me an ultimatum. I’ve either got to quit doing them or quit the movie business." The divorce was finalized in 1994.

"My faith was shaken," Kevin told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 of his divorce. "No one wants their marriage to end, and it did. You are going to see the people you love most, your children, only half as much. That’s a huge loss."

Before marrying Christine, Kevin fathered a child with Bridget Rooney, niece of former Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney.

Kevin and Christine met while he was still married to Cindy, crossing paths on a golf course during rehearsals for his 1996 movie "Tin Cup." They reconnected in 1998 and married in 2004 at Costner's 60-acre Aspen ranch, The Dunbar.

"The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does — and I think it's the power of love — but that she makes her home that way," Kevin told People at the time.

It was reported last year that Christine was dissatisfied with her husband's demanding work schedule. "It's really knocked a hole in their family life," a source told RadarOnline.

"The show is such a mega-hit, producers want it to go on forever!" Christine reportedly demanded a commitment from Costner that this would be his last season on the show.

The couple's divorce, which was filed on Tuesday, is attributed to "irreconcilable differences."

In a statement, Kevin's representative said: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.

“We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

