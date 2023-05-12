Taylor Swift and Matty Healy make it seemingly official - see the pics

Did the Shake It Off singer make it official with The 1975 frontman?

Pop icon Taylor Swift and Matty Healy. frontman for The 1975, have seemingly confirmed their status as a couple, snapped enjoying what looked to be a double date with Taylor's close friend and collaborator, Jack Antonoff, and his fiancée, actress Margaret Qualley.

The quartet was spotted at the upscale Casa Cipriani in New York City, further solidifying rumors of the couple’s romantic relationship and reports they are “madly in love”.

Photographs circulating on social media show the pair walking hand-in-hand on a rooftop and sitting side-by-side, signs of their burgeoning relationship.

The 33-year-old’s return to New York comes during a brief hiatus in her Eras Tour, with Matty accompanying her.

This follows his attendance at all three of her recent performances. The duo have a storied past.

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy partying in 2015

Taylor was seen wearing a 1975 band tee in 2014 and was later spotted singing along to their hit "This City" at one of their concerts.

In a surprising move, Taylor appeared on stage with The 1975 in London in January 2023, performing "This City" and "Anti-Hero" to a delighted crowd.

Matty introduced Taylor as "the Queen," and she later posed for a picture with his mother, Denise Welch, of Loose Women fame.

Taylor Swift and Denise Welch met at a 1975 gig in London in 2023

This public interaction with Matty's family hints at Swift's acceptance into his close circle.

The news of Taylor’s split from Joe Alwyn leaked on Matty's birthday, April 8.

Taylor and Joe dated for six years

To most, this may seem a mere coincidence, but ardent Swifty fans knew that there was often more than meets the eye with the star.

Fueling the rumors further, Matty appeared to reference Taylor during a speech about his decision to quit social media.

His comments about the significance of "eras" seemed to echo the theme of Taylor's ongoing tour, the Eras Tour.

Matty Healy

"Everything happens in eras," Matty said.

"The 1975 is a very eras band. The era of me being an [expletive] is coming to an end."

FKA Twiggs and Matty Healy used to date

Social media went ablaze with excitement over the potential new power couple. One Twitter user wrote: "I'm being so serious when I say Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are going to start dating now," while another said: "Matty Healy and Taylor Swift single at the same time in the same universe!"

A third added: "Taylor Swift broke up with Joe. OMG Matty Healy is finally gonna shoot his shot."

Halsey and Matty Healy also dated

Notably, Matty has previously expressed apprehension about dating the singer due to her immense fame, suggesting it could be an "emasculating" experience.

However, the recent public appearances together imply that any previous reservations may have been overcome, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the new couple.

Matty has been linked to a number of women in the past including Halsey and FKA Twiggs.

