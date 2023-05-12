Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager debut shocking new looks – and fans have a lot to say

The Today show fan favorites were the subject of much fan discussion via the Hoda and Jenna Instagram account this Thursday

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager celebrated Beyonce on their show this Thursday, but fans got distracted by how the Today with Hoda and Jenna Instagram account joined in with the stars' celebrations.

Posting two photos, the account which is followed by over 1.1million people debuted the hosts dressed in some shocking new looks created by editing the fan favorite daytime show stars' faces onto some of Beyonce's recent tour looks.

"The 'Renaissance' tour looks a little different here," penned the account in the post's caption, before adding: "To celebrate the start of @beyonce's world tour, we wanted to see what Hoda & Jenna would look like sporting some of her concert looks!"

Jenna's face was edited onto a photo of the 'Formation' singer in a skin-tight gold and glittery catsuit, meanwhile Hoda's was edited onto a picture of Beyonce in a multicoloured but silvery mini-dress, cape and boots.

© Getty Images One of the Renaissance tour looks which the Hoda and Jenna account used for their edits

Some people rushed to the comments of the post to appreciate the Instagram account's efforts. "Jenna looks good!!" one fan commented, meanwhile another added: "You and Hoda complete my day!"

SEE: Today's Jenna Bush Hager shares high school confessions with Hoda Kotb in revelatory chat

However others were less pleased with the edit, with many complaining that the account had done a far better edit for Jenna than Hoda. "They did Hoda dirty on the photoshopped head," said one person. A second wrote: "I thought Jenna’s was real until I saw Hoda’s," and a third agreed: "They did a much better job with Jenna than they did Hoda!"

© Getty Images This was the look used for Jenna's transformation

But while many fans understood the segment was "all in good fun", some really didn't like the images. "[They] look silly," said one disappointed viewer. "Don't do this to Hoda," another wrote. But still, Hoda and Jenna appeared to enjoy the fun moment on their show on Thursday.

MORE: Beyoncé Renaissance Tour: All the must-see fashion moments

Beyonce opened her world tour in Stockholm on Wednesday evening, and the singing sensation's outfits were a huge hit with fans present for the big event and those catching up with all the drama from home when the photos dropped.

© Getty Images The stars regularly feature short fun segments like this one on their show alongside more serious topics

And despite the fact not all of Hoda and Jenna fans enjoyed the stars' segment, it did prove a nice moment of light relief for the stars who had previously experienced quite an emotional week.

On Wednesday's programme, Jenna ended up in tears after a moving and raw segment of the show all about honesty, in which she expressed her feelings of guilt about not being there for her co-star and good friend during her recent family crisis. (Hoda had to take a short break from the show earlier this year when her youngest daughter, Hope, was hospitalized.)

© NBC Hoda was away from the Today Show and Today with Hoda and Jenna when her daughter was unwell

Speaking candidly about the importance of honesty, Jenna became visibly emotional as she confessed: "When Hoda's daughter wasn't feeling well, I just wasn't there for her the way I wanted to be… I didn't know how to be," Jenna continued, adding: "And I felt terrible about it. But I didn't know what to do. So I just said it. I said, 'I feel like I haven't been there for you.'"

Hoda replied graciously and with sincere empathy for her friend: "I still remember when you said that to me. And it was, first of all, one of the most beautiful statements—you've had so many beautiful statements—and it touched me deeply. And it meant everything to me that you said that."

See more of Beyonce's best looks below...

© Getty Images Beyonce's Renaissance tour began this week

© Getty Beyonce performing onstage during the opening night of the Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm

© Getty Images Beyonce at the 2017 Grammys

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.