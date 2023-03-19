Savannah Guthrie 'in competition' with co-star during surprise announcement on show The Today co-anchors know how to keep themselves busy!

Savannah Guthrie is in competition with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager - and all for a very good reason!

On Thursday, the duo opened up about helping to set up their friend and colleague Hoda Kotb - which can be watched in the video below - and they both want to be the ones to find her the dream man.

During the segment, Jenna admitted it was becoming "a little bit of a competition" as she told Hoda "just so you know, I'm working on it".

Hoda admitted that Jenna - who has opened up about setting up her friends in the past - had a "great track record" when it came to playing matchmaker.

"Sure does, just ask her," Savannah sarcastically replied. The pair then came to the conclusion that they could do the work together, with Savannah telling Jenna "you find him, I'll screen him."

Hoda told her friends that she "trusted them implicitly" and was more than confident that if they found someone, he would be good.

This isn't the first time they have discussed Hoda's dating life on Today either.

Hoda Kotb's co-stars Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie are both wanting to set her up

Back in October, Hoda told Jenna that she was "really good at setting people up," and added "I want to be set up," to which the mother-of-three replied: "I have chills! That is a challenge that I am going to go for."

Hoda announced her separation from fiancé Joel Schiffman at the beginning of 2022, and has been happily single ever since.

The pair have remained on good terms though, and co-parent their young daughters, Haley, six, and Hope, three.

Hoda split from Joel Schifman in 2022

Chatting to HELLO! about their family dynamic last year, Hoda explained: "We have a really nice situation set up. "We will spend some time together and then Joel will spend some time just with the girls."

The former couple have done everything they can to ensure their girls' happiness isn't disrupted by the break up.

Speaking to People magazine, Hoda said last year: "“He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week. He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. "It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it."

