Who is Fiona Phillips' This Morning editor husband Martin Frizell?

Fiona Phillips hit the headlines on Tuesday when she shared her heartbreaking Alzheimer's diagnosis at the age of 62.

The former GMTV host spoke to The Mirror about her devastating diagnosis, explaining how her health battle has "ravaged" her family and now it has "come for" her too.

© Getty Fiona with her husband Martin Frizell

In the interview, she was joined by her husband Martin Frizell, 64, who spoke candidly about his wife's dementia diagnosis. Opening up, he said: "Before I didn't ever have to worry about Fiona before and now I do. 'What is she doing all day while I'm at work? What is she doing in the evening if I'm out? What has she eaten?'"

HELLO! has everything you need to know about Fiona's husband Martin. Join us as we take a closer look at her partner and his illustrious career in the world of TV.

Who is Martin Frizell?

Glasgow-born Martin is a successful journalist, TV producer and editor. Armed with his journalism degree from Edinburgh Napier University, Martin kicked off his career as a researcher for the BBC.

He worked at GMTV for ten years before joining the likes of GolinHarris (PR agency) and Loose Women. In 2016, Martin was hired as the editor of ITV's hit breakfast show, This Morning.

When did he marry Fiona?

Martin and Fiona crossed paths when they both worked at GMTV. It was love at first sight for the couple, with Martin popping the question after just four weeks.

© ITV/Shutterstock GMTV Presenters John Stapleton, Lorraine Kelly, Fiona Phillips, Penny Smith, Eamonn Holmes and Anne Davies

They went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in 1997. Dishing on her nuptials, Fiona shared: "I just don't believe in being tied legally to someone. I remember filling in the details for the licence and thinking I could have put that I'm marrying Mickey Mouse or Eamonn Holmes and no one would have been the wiser… The fact is, we're still together."

Do Martin and Fiona have children?

Lovebirds Martin and Fiona are doting parents to two sons: Nathaniel, 24, and Mackenzie, 21.

© Getty Fiona bravely revealed her dementia diagnosis

Fiona has only very recently told her two sons about her diagnosis. Speaking to The Mirror, she revealed: "I just didn't want to make a big thing out of it where we all sit down as a family and announce we've got something to tell them.

© Getty The pair said "I do" in Las Vegas in 1997

"And I was worried they might be embarrassed in front of their friends or treat me in a different way. And it's not like I'm doing anything out of character."

Following Fiona's diagnosis, the couple had blood tests to check whether their children could potentially inherit the disease.

© Getty Fiona shares two sons with her husband

"We wanted to know in case we needed to prepare the boys to make some difficult decisions later in life," Martin said.

"When the results came back as negative, it was a huge moment – such an enormous sense of relief. There's no Alzheimer's on my side of the family and thank goodness it seems the boys have not inherited from Fiona's side of the family."