Fiona Phillips shares details of shock Alzheimer's diagnosis

Fiona Phillips shared the heartbreaking details of her shock Alzheimer's diagnosis on Tuesday.

The former GMTV host, 62, revealed the news to The Mirror - a publication at which she is a columnist - and opened up about how she's coping after receiving the diagnosis 18 months ago following a bout of severe brain fog and anxiety.

© Getty The star is known for appearing on GMTV

She explained: "This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me. And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it - it’s heartbreaking. I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future."

"I felt more angry than anything else because this disease has already impacted my life in so many ways; my poor mum was crippled with it, then my dad, my grandparents, my uncle. It just keeps coming back for us."

© Getty Fiona with her husband Martin Frizell

"It's something I might have thought I'd get at 80. But I was still only 61 years old."

Despite her frustration, Fiona revealed she is "trying not to think about it and continuing with life as normal" and is currently undergoing new drug trials to help combat the disease. Fiona also explained her "brilliant" husband and This Morning boss, Martin Frizell, is injecting her stomach every day with the medication.

© Getty Fiona speaking to Queen Elizabeth II at St James's Palace in 2014

Martin too opened up to the publication about his wife's devastating diagnosis. He told The Mirror: "Before I didn’t ever have to worry about Fiona before and now I do. 'What is she doing all day while I’m at work? What is she doing in the evening if I'm out? what has she eaten?"

The couple, who have been married for 26 years, share two children, Nathaniel and Mackenzie.

What is Alzheimer's?

Alzheimer's is the "most common cause of dementia," according to The Alzheimers Association. "Dementia is a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer's disease accounts for 60-80% of dementia cases."