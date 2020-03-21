Fiona Phillips has urged people not to "panic" over the coronavirus pandemic after detailing her symptoms of the virus on social media. The former GMTV star announced on Twitter on Friday that she has COVID-19 after suffering from a "sore throat, dry cough and headache". Sharing her news with her followers, the 59-year-old wrote: "I am in bed with #coronvirusuk It's not a very pleasant bedfellow, but nothing more than sore throat, dry cough, headache & tiredness. As long as it stays that way....DON'T panic!" Her former co-star Eamonn Holmes was the first to send his well wishes, replying: "Get well soon Miss Fyona. Keep us posted x."

Fiona, who is married to This Morning editor Martin Frizell, was quick to reassure fans that she wasn't in too much distress despite her diagnosis. Replying to a concerned follower asking if she was "suffering", she said: "I'm not suffering. It's fine. Thanks for asking." Of course, the NHS states that symptoms of coronavirus are "a cough, high temperature and shortness of breath", but that is not to say that other symptoms should be ruled out, or if you are suffering from these that you have coronavirus. If in doubt, the NHS advises using the 111 online coronavirus service, adding that you must "not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital".

The TV presenter is probably best known for her work on GMTV, but in 2005 she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Brendan Cole. Earlier this month, she revealed that she was struggling with her mental health at the time of her appearance on the BBC dance competition.

She admitted in a candid interview with The Sun that she and the New Zealand native didn’t get along, calling the dancer "very naughty". However, she gave credit to her former co-star Eamonn, who reportedly encouraged her to get help for depression, although she didn't take his advice at the time. The star said she hadn't admitted to herself how much stress she was under, with young children and ageing parents to care for alongside her stressful job and her appearance on Strictly. The star has since begun speaking openly about her mental health.

