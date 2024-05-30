Donald Trump faces three more criminal cases as he is found guilty in hush money trial — a guide

Former President of the United States Donald Trump is not only running for for re-election against incumbent president Joe Biden in 2024, but he faces multiple criminal lawsuits.

The former president has spent weeks where he could have been out on the campaign trail, sat in court as he faced trial for giving so-called hush money to reported mistress Stormy Daniels, and how this was recorded in Trump's accounts before the 2016 elections.

The verdict of the high profile case came back on Thursday May 30, 2024, with the jury finding him guilty on all 34 counts.

© Getty Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears ahead of the start of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 15, 2024 in New York City.

But this isn't the only criminal case that Trump faces - there are three more criminal lawsuits pending.

What do each of the trials Trump faces involve, and will the potential president actually go to prison?

Here's everything you need to know about Donald Trump's three criminal cases.

Case 1: The Capitol riots

© Samuel Corum Scenes from the U.S. Capitol on January 17, 2021 following the January 6 riots

Trump's second case deals with whether or not he illegally conspired to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.

Federal prosecutors allege that the former president pressured officials to reverse the results, and knowingly spread lies about electoral fraud to exploit the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. This allegedly meant to delay the certification of Biden's victory, and stay in power.

The charges

He has been charged with four crimes. Two counts relate to the disruption of Congress' certification of the electoral vote on January 6. Another is the conspiracy to defraud the United States, and the fourth accuses him of a conspiracy to deprive citizens the right to vote and have one's vote counted.

© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Donald Trump speaks to supporters near the White House on January 6 2021

When is the trial

This trial has been postponed indefinitely after Trump's team filed an appeal. As such, this trial may not occur until after November's election.

The Supreme Court is currently ruling on Trump's argument that a former president can't be prosecuted like any other citizen, after hearing the case on April 25. They will decide by June.

Could he go to prison?

The penalties for these charges include a fine, and jail time. Each charge is punishable for between five and 20 years in prison, although there are a number of questions about whether the former president would serve time in jail if he were convicted.

However, these charges are all federal crimes, which means that if re-elected, Trump could pardon himself - although the validity of a presidential self-pardon remains unsettled.

Case 2: Georgia 2020 election

© Joe Raedle Donald Trump speaks to the press after being booked at Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on multiple charges for an alleged plan to overturn election results in the state.

The former president is one of 19 defendants accused of criminally conspiring to overturn his narrow defeat in the state of Georgia during the 2020 election.

This racketeering investigation in part came about because of a leaked phone call during which Trump asked Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to "find 11,780 votes" - the amount he would need to overcome Biden's victory in the state.

The charges

He was hit with 13 criminal counts that were reduced to 10. These include two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, another two counts for false statements and writing, as well as two more for conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

There is one charge of violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, one count conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, one count of filing false documents, and one for conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

© Handout Trump's famous mugshot from Fulton County Jail

When is the trial?

The date has not been set, although prosecutors want the case to begin in August.

Could he go to prison?

While making false statements carries a penalty between one and five years in prison, or a fine, there is a maximum 20-year jail sentence for the racketeering charge.

Unlike for a federal crime, the only entity who could grant Trump a pardon for these crimes is the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, a five-member panel appointed by the governor.

Case 3: Classified documents

© Joe Raedle Donald Trump's press conference at Mar-a-Lago estate

Trump is accused of mishandling classified documents by taking them from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving office. The case also tackles whether he obstructed the FBI's criminal investigation into his handling of these documents, and their efforts to retrieve them.

The charges

The former president faces 32 felony counts of willfully retaining national defense information, violating the Espionage Act. There are an additional eight felony counts including the conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, and making false statements.

When is the trial?

While the trial was originally set for May 20, the judge overseeing the case has canceled that date and not immediately rescheduled the case in order to resolve pre-trial motions that are still pending.

Could he go to prison?

If Trump is convicted, these trials could lead to a hefty prison time. Counts under the Espionage Act carry a maximum sentence of 10 years, while other counts each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Again, the logistics of jailing a former president marks unprecedented territory, and as a federal crime there remains a conversation about whether Trump could pardon himself if re-elected.