Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed: why were they released and what happens next

Documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein were finally unsealed, revealing the names of dozens of people connected to the disgraced financier on Thursday.

This comes eight years after Virginia Giuffre's 2015 civil lawsuit against the late sex offender's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. The case was settled in 2017, and Maxwell was later found guilty of child sex trafficking in 2022, now serving 20 years in prison. Epstein died awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Originally the court documents had been sealed, protecting the names of many people who had involvement with him.

Now, as the likes of Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump have been publicly named in the documents, many might question: why are these names only just coming out now? And what is likely to happen next?

Here is everything you need to know as more names are revealed.

What documents were released?

The court documents released show interviews given under oath by Maxwell, Giuffre, and a woman named Johanna Sjoberg. These files, which contain hundreds of pages, also include emails between Epstein and Maxwell; Giuffre and the FBI; as well as Maxwell and her UK lawyers.

Only 40 of about 250 documents have been published so far, with more said to be released in the coming days.

Why have they only just been released now?

Judge Loretta Preska, a senior United States district judge for the Southern District Court of New York ruled in December 2023 that the documents could now come to light, years after they were first put under court-ordered seal.

She explained that many of the people named in the lawsuit had been publicly identified already by the media or in Maxwell's trial, and many others "did not raise an objection" to these documents being released.

Some names will remain sealed, including those belonging to child victims.

Who's names have been published so far?

In the coming days, more than 150 of Epstein's associates are expected to be revealed. In the first 40 documents alone, the likes of former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton have been named - except there are no accusations of either committing wrongdoing.

Prince Andrew was named multiple times in the documents, although he reached a multi-million pound settlement with Giuffre in 2022 after she claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

A number of other incredibly high profile figures have also been mentioned in the documents. Sjoberg refers to meeting Michael Jackson in Epstein's Florida house, but said their relationship was not sexual.

US magician David Copperfield reportedly performed magic tricks over dinner at one of the properties, asking Sjoberg if she was "aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls".

Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz and Bruce Willis are also mentioned in the documents, although none of them have been accused of involvement in the crimes, or of any wrongdoing. Instead, it seems that Epstein name-dropped celebrity names during massages, according to Sjoberg's testimony.

What happens next for the people listed?

Civil Rights attorney James DeSimone suggested that the publication is unlikely to lead to fresh prosecutions.

"It is unlikely that additional criminal prosecutions will ensue based on the public releasing of these documents", he told Newsweek. "Prosecutors have known about these documents for years and the public revelation of these names and additional details is unlikely to move the needle on the decision to prosecute others."

As Epstein is dead, he would be unable to testify against his aiders and abetters, and Maxwell has already accepted her 20-year sentence. However, the lawyer did explain that these documents will impact the court of public opinion.

"Especially if there is evidence linking prominent individuals with coerced sexual conduct as Virginia Giuffre alleged in her defamation lawsuit", he continued. "And those named in the documents will also have to navigate the wrath of loved ones who were betrayed by this illicit conduct."