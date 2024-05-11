Barron Trump declines political role amid father Donald Trump's criminal trial — here's why

Donald Trump's youngest son Barron will not be serving as the Florida Delegate for the Republican National Convention.

The Florida Republican Party had originally reported that the 18-year-old would be among those selecting his father as the party's presidential nominee.

© Getty Images Donald Trump and his son Barron wave as they board Air Force One

While the former president was reportedly "all for" what would have been his youngest child's political debut, the idea has now been refuted by his mother, former First Lady Melania Trump.

A spokesperson from the former First Lady's office said: "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments."

The 18-year-old is set to graduate from his private high school, Oxbridge Academy in Florida, on May 17 and will be attending college this year.

This would not only have been Barron's political debut, but he would certainly have been among the youngest delegates in history. In 2012, a 17-year-old Evan Draim was the youngest delegate at the Republican National Convention. Meanwhile, in 2016 Kendall Austin, 18, made history as the youngest delegate to attend a Democratic National Convention.

As a delegate, Barron would have stood on the convention floor and joined the Florida delegation to formally nominate his father. The three-day convention - taking place in July - will see each of the nation's 50 states and territories do the same, ending in Trump's formal confirmation as Republican candidate in November's presidential election.

While Barron will not be attending the convention due to prior commitments, his half-siblings Donald Jr, Eric and Tiffany will all serve as delegates for Florida. Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner will not be a part of her father's re-election campaign. It also looks like Melania will not participate in the occasion, despite being spotted at political events in Mar-a-Lago.

Melania has primarily stayed at their Palm Beach residence while her husband faces trial in New York. The criminal lawsuit accuses the former president of paying hush money to alleged mistress Stormy Daniels using funds for his 2016 election campaign, which were reportedly unrecorded in the former president's accounts.

Donald faces four criminal trials on top of his election campaign, including for the Capitol Riot, the 2020 Election in the state of Georgia, and classified documents left in Mar-a-Lago. While these three trials were all set to go ahead this year, the latter has been delayed indefinitely.