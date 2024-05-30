Georgie Campbell's husband shares heartbreaking statement four days after tragic death of eventing star, aged 37

Jesse Campell has paid tribute to his late wife, Georgie Campbell, after the British events rider tragically died following a riding accident on 26 May.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, the 34-year-old shared a photo of Georgie in her wedding gown from their wedding day. In a heartfelt tribute, he penned: "I love you so, so much. This is my favorite photo of my beautiful wife. It's from our wedding day in 2021 and it was the best day ever.

"People will talk about G's smile, and it was incredible—it would make you feel like you were the center of the universe. But what I love about this photo is how it captures her strength. She was a strong, beautiful, phenomenal woman who just loved everything and everyone."

Jesse continued: "Working in the equestrian world is not an easy life; there are a lot of knocks and dark days. But G would navigate this by throwing so much joy and love at every situation. She would get as much joy from having a Greggs tea on the way home from the gallops as she would teaching a client in the pouring rain or jumping and galloping around biggest courses in the world. It was just incredible to be at your side and feel this energy.

© Instagram Jesse paid tribute to his beloved wife

"I'm so proud to be your husband. Rest in peace, my beautiful girl."

Jesse concluded his post by thanking members at Bicton, where Georgie was competing at the time of her death for their support.

The couple had a romantic wedding 2020 View post on Instagram

The New Zealand-born rider wrote: "I don't want this to sound like a thank you speech, but there are some people that I'd like to acknowledge and thank. The team at Bicton, who were beyond words in their care for Debbie, Diana, and me in the immediate aftermath; Tim, Jonelle, and their beautiful kids for getting me through the first 24 hours; and the Wolf Pack for being there ever since. There have been so many incredible messages of support, and I’m sorry for not getting back to more of you, but please know that they have been read and are so appreciated.

"Seeing the purple and white ribbons has been amazing. But on an even more basic level, when you're out competing this weekend, please just smile at each other, don't feel awkward about laughing, and above all, try and love everything and everyone."

© Instagram Georgie was a talented rider

Georgie was riding on her horse, Global Quest, at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon when the accident occurred. Georgie and her horse fell into the water at a fence and despite a prompt response from medical teams, she sadly died.

RELATED: Titanic and Lord of the Rings star Bernard Hill dies at 79

RELATED: Cricket star Josh Baker dies aged 20 – just two weeks before birthday

Georgie has been riding since she was two and made her five-star debut in 2009. In 2010, she won the prize for the highest-placed rider under 25 in the British Open at Gatcombe.