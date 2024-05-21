Why Matthew Perry's sudden death is still reportedly under investigation 7 months later

Matthew Perry's sudden death last fall isn't necessarily an open-and-shut case.

Though the Friends alum –– who was found dead in the pool of his home on October 28 aged 54 –– was already determined to have died from acute effects of ketamine after an autopsy report, and his cause of death isn't under investigation, what led to it is.

ABC News and the New York Post both report that seven months after his tragic passing, an investigation remains ongoing into how and from who the Chandler Bing actor acquired the drugs in the first place.

Per ABC, authorities are interviewing and on the hunt for sources that can help narrow down whoever is behind the distribution and selling of the ketamine that killed Perry, however no arrests have been made yet.

The outlet further states that per the autopsy report released in December, though Perry was believed to have been receiving ketamine infusions for depression and anxiety, the medical examiner ruled that the ketamine found in his system after his death could not have been from some infusion therapy, because ketamine's half life is three to four hours, or less.

Prior to his death, Perry had spoken candidly about his struggles with addiction, including during his ten-year tenure on Friends, from 1994 to 2004.

Though he did not have children –– he is survived by his mom Suzanne Morrison, his father John Perry, his stepdad Keith Morrison, and five siblings –– he had previously shared that he hoped to be remembered for his work aiding others struggling with addiction, which he largely did through the Perry House, a men's sober living facility.

Following Perry's passing, Michael J. Fox, who the comedian had claimed was an inspiration behind him pursuing an acting career, was among the many stars who reflected on his legacy, and he revealed his impactful help when he launched his own foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation two years after he revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's seven years prior.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight back in November, the Back to the Future actor shared: "I hope this isn't indiscreet, but when [the Friends cast] first made their big sale [on their contracts] and were made millionaires for the rest of their lives, he wrote a big fat check to the foundation."

In 2002, six years into Friends and two years after Fox created his foundation, the five Friends stars all negotiated a record-breaking deal with NBC, who agreed to pay them $1 million per episode, after they threatened to quit the show should they not be paid equally.

Fox continued: "We were really early on and trying to find our feet. And it was such a vote of confidence," adding: "And it wasn't accompanied by any self-aggrandizing or anything, he was just like, 'Take it and do your best.'"