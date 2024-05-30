Texas 20-year-old dies from sudden electrocution before first baby's birth: 'Our daughter Leilani will know who her daddy was'

A Texas family is mourning the tragic, sudden loss of their 20-year-old son after a horrific freak accident.

Earlier this week, Carl Blaylock III, who also went by Trey, was working on cutting a tree with a chainsaw in Arlington, Texas, when his machine appears to have accidentally hit the power line, and he was electrocuted.

The Arlington Police Department confirmed to People that he was pronounced dead at the scene, and that they have "no evidence that a criminal offense occurred." "This appears to be a very tragic accident."

In a GoFundMe campaign launched in the wake of Carl's passing, his step-grandmother Lynn Amante revealed that he was soon expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend Alyssa.

"Life can be so tragic," she wrote, adding: "Trey's 20-year-old-life was cut short yesterday in a tragic accident. He was helping his uncle (not licensed or bonded) trimming trees in Arlington when he cut into [a] power line hidden in the tree."

She noted: "Cremation services are $4,500 and I'd like any extra to be put into trust to be used for his first child, a daughter he just announced on Facebook." As of May 30, the fundraiser has raised $6,550 of its $10,000 goal across 78 donations.

Lynn concluded: "Words cannot express what a good young man Trey was. He has been in our lives since he was a young child. He leaves behind his devastated father, my daughter, his two sisters, Jasmine and Mya and his brother, Kayson. Not to mention his girlfriend Alyssa and their soon to be born baby girl."

Trey's girlfriend Alyssa Ramos shared her own tribute to her boyfriend, with whom she had been with for five years, on Facebook, where she had previously revealed that they planned to name their baby girl Leilani Marie Blaylock.

She wrote: "You were so perfect in every way! I will never meet someone like you ever again, you loved me so much everyone who knew you knows that," and emphasized: "I'll never forget you and I will keep your memory going."

"Our daughter Leilani will know who her daddy was! She has so many people down here to support her and give her anything she would ever need! I just know you are happy with your paw paw and grandma. You always said you would pet a lion when you get to heaven and I'm sure you have. I know you are up there waiting for me to come home. I can't wait till I see you again my sweet angel!"

Carl's family also provided a statement to People, and in it further detailed: "Trey was the first generation [in his family] to graduate high school at Timber Creek High School and was finding his footing in life but working contract jobs to earn money." They noted that this particular job with his uncle would have earned him $100, and that "he worked hard and was polite and helpful to all."

His family lastly shared that they will always "remember Trey as a young man who loved his family, his dog and dirt bike," and that he will remain "forever in our hearts." In a May 28 update on the GoFundMe, they also shared they had "decided to hold a come and go service," on June 1 in Hurst, Texas.