Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens proudly kisses his wife as she makes Olympic history

Simone Biles,Simone Biles, the legendary gymnast who continues to defy expectations, has reached yet another pinnacle in her career, and her husband, Jonathan Owens, couldn't be prouder.

The Chicago Bears safety, 29, recently made his way to Paris to support his wife, who has become the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history.

Jonathan shared his admiration and joy in an Instagram post on July 30, capturing the love and pride he feels for Simone.

"Witnessing history every time you step on the mat," he wrote, alongside two beautiful photos of the couple. In these heartwarming snapshots, Jonathan can be seen proudly wearing Simone's latest gold medal, and the couple shares a tender kiss in one of the images.

His caption continued, "Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it."

© Instagram Jonathan is so proud of his history-making wife Simone!

Simone, 27, responded to her husband's loving post with equal affection. In the comment section, she wrote, "My whole heart. I love you," expressing her gratitude for his presence during this monumental moment in her career.

Jonathan's attendance at the Olympics was a special exception, given the demands of his own career.

© Jean Catuffe Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the Floor during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final

The NFL player is currently in training camp for the upcoming 2024-2025 season, making his trip to Paris all the more meaningful.

In a press conference on July 22, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus explained how Jonathan was able to negotiate time off from the team's required training camp to support Simone.

© Jean Catuffe Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team USA celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final

"Just because we respect the Olympics," Eberflus said, according to ESPN. "That is a big deal. And he's just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that's so cool that he gets to do that." Eberflus added, "We welcome that, and it's going to be awesome. Go USA."

Despite receiving full approval from his team, Jonathan faced some challenges along the way. In a joint Instagram post shared by both the football star and NBC Sports, Jonathan mentioned in a selfie video from his airplane seat that his flight had experienced a "slight delay."

© Elsa Simone Biles celebrates as she is announced as a member of the Olympic Team

However, he remained positive, assuring fans that everything was "good," and he was on his way to see his beloved wife make history.

Simone Biles' incredible achievements have not only made her a household name but have also inspired countless individuals around the world.

In March, Nadia Comăneci, the five-time Olympic gold medalist, spoke about Simone's impact on the sport and beyond. "She is given this opportunity to understand who you are and to break barriers and inspire the new generation," the Romanian-born gymnast, 62, told People. "Every generation needs someone to inspire them, and she is one of them."