From Natalie Portman to Nicole Kidman's family and more, the stars supporting Simone Biles & Team USA — photos

By the time the Olympics kicked off last week, hordes of celebrities had landed in Paris to cheer on their favorite athletes, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Mick Jagger, Tom Cruise, and many more.

And while there are many athletes to cheer for and sporting events to watch, on Tuesday, stars filed into the Bercy Arena for the Women's Gymnastics Team Final to cheer on Team USA, and the one and only Simone Biles.

In addition to Simone — the most decorated gymnast of all time — Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey make up the rest of the team, which struck gold, landing in first place, with Italy and Brazil behind them.

From Natalie Portman and Nicole Kidman to Spike Lee and Michael Phelps, check out the best celebrity sightings at the team final.

1/ 7 © Pascal Le Segretain Nicole Kidman Nicole cheered for the gymnasts and took sweet family selfies from the stands, enjoying the game with her husband Keith Urban, and their daughters Sunday, 16, Faith, 13. The day before, they were spotted at the Women's Skateboarding Final.



2/ 7 © Getty Natalie Portman Natalie, herself a sports enthusiast and the owner of an Italian soccer team, was spotted with friends, and chatting to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.



3/ 7 © Getty Spike Lee The Do the Right Thing director has been spotted attending several games in patriotic ensembles.



4/ 7 © Getty Serena Williams Serena, who has won four Olympic gold medals, watched the competition with her daughter Olympia, who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian.



5/ 7 © Getty Michael Phelps Michael, the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time, cheered on with the help of his and wife Nicole Johnson's seven-month-old baby son Nico.



6/ 7 © Getty Bill Gates Bill, whose son-in-law Nayel Nassar is competing with Egypt's equestrian team, was also in attendance.

