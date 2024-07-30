Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From Natalie Portman to Nicole Kidman's family and more, the stars supporting Simone Biles & Team USA — photos
Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee of USA celebrate victory while the womenÂ´s team final with the USA flag on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty

From Natalie Portman to Nicole Kidman's family and more, the stars supporting Simone Biles & Team USA — photos

Team USA won gold at the Women's Gymnastics Team Final in Paris

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
By the time the Olympics kicked off last week, hordes of celebrities had landed in Paris to cheer on their favorite athletes, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Mick Jagger, Tom Cruise, and many more.

And while there are many athletes to cheer for and sporting events to watch, on Tuesday, stars filed into the Bercy Arena for the Women's Gymnastics Team Final to cheer on Team USA, and the one and only Simone Biles.

In addition to Simone — the most decorated gymnast of all time — Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey make up the rest of the team, which struck gold, landing in first place, with Italy and Brazil behind them.

Paris 2024 Olympics Day Three Highlights

From Natalie Portman and Nicole Kidman to Spike Lee and Michael Phelps, check out the best celebrity sightings at the team final.

1/7

Nicole Kidman© Pascal Le Segretain

Nicole Kidman

Nicole cheered for the gymnasts and took sweet family selfies from the stands, enjoying the game with her husband Keith Urban, and their daughters Sunday, 16, Faith, 13. The day before, they were spotted at the Women's Skateboarding Final.

2/7

Natalie Portman is seen during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty

Natalie Portman

Natalie, herself a sports enthusiast and the owner of an Italian soccer team, was spotted with friends, and chatting to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

3/7

Spike Lee (USA) celebrates victory while the women's team final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty

Spike Lee

The Do the Right Thing director has been spotted attending several games in patriotic ensembles.

4/7

Serena Williams (second row C-R) and her daughter Olympia wait for the start of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024© Getty

Serena Williams

Serena, who has won four Olympic gold medals, watched the competition with her daughter Olympia, who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian.

5/7

Michael Phelps celebrates the gold medals of Team United States during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty

Michael Phelps

Michael, the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time, cheered on with the help of his and wife Nicole Johnson's seven-month-old baby son Nico.

6/7

Bill Gates (L) is seen during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty

Bill Gates

Bill, whose son-in-law Nayel Nassar is competing with Egypt's equestrian team, was also in attendance.

7/7

Family members of Simone Biles of Team United States, (L-R) her husband Jonathan Owens and parents Nellie and Ronald Biles look on during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty

Jonathan Owens

Last but certainly not least, Simone's family, including her husband Jonathan, and her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles, nervously watched her triumphant comeback.

