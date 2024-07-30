Simone Biles' emotional response as husband Jonathan Owens makes announcement

Simone Biles will take to the mat again today for the women's all-around gymnastics finals. But she should be in for a real surprise as her husband, Jonathan Owens, is traveling across the world to see her do what she does best.

© Getty The 27-year-old wore a crystal-clad starry leotard for the dazzling performance

The Chicago Bears football star took to Instagram to share a photo of himself from the plane, captioned: "Coming for you baby" with a blue heart emoji and a plane emoji as he threw up a peace sign casually.

© @simonebiles reposting @jowens Instagram Simone's husband Jonathan Owens is coming all the way to Paris to watch her perform

Simone re-shared the photo to her story with a number of fingers crossed emojis as well as emotional watery-eyed ones too, as if words couldn't express how excited she was to have him watch her perform on the world stage.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Jonathan wasn't expected to watch Simone at the Olympics, as training camp begins for the next NFL season. As she shared birthday wishes with her husband, who turned 29 on July 22, Simone said that she wished "I was there to celebrate you, but I’ll see you soon!!! XO".

© Elsa Simone Biles celebrates as she is announced as a member of the Olympic Team on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fortunately, the Bears safety was allowed excused absences from July 29 to August 3, so that he could go watch his wife compete in the international event. His coach, Matt Eberflus, told ESPN that he was allowing Jonatahn's absence "just because we respect the Olympics."

"That is a big deal, and he's just supporting the one he loves the most," the coach said. "And I think that's so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it's going to be awesome. Go U.S.A."

© Instagram Jonathan shared this rare snap of their laidback home life

Jonathan's trip across to Paris will only be fleeting, as he is expected to return to practice on August 4. But there is no doubt that Simone will appreciate his presence, along with her 17 other family members, including her sister Adria and parents Ronald and Nellie.

Simone's 2024 Olympics so far

There are high expectations for Simone, who paced through the qualifiers with an incredible lead of 59.566, contributing to her team's impressive first place score of 172.296. The star competed with a noticeable limp, as she was reportedly experiencing pain in her calf, but it didn't stop her from ranking first in three of the four categories.

© Getty Images Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, Simone Biles, and Jordan Chiles celebrate after being named at the U.S. Olympic Team for women's gymnastics at Target Center in Minneapolis, United States on June 30, 2024.

Many commented on Simone's absence from Team U.S.A during the opening ceremony, as she could not be spotted on the huge boat going down the Seine, introducing the team's impressive 592-person squad.

TOPSHOT - US' Simone Biles is seen prior to the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

It turned out there was a good reason for them to skip the rainy ceremony, as per professional advice the entire gymnastics team were told to skip the event due to the length of it.

"The first competition is this Sunday," Nellie shared to NBC News' Hoda Kotb and Snoop Dogg, "which is the Women's Qualifier. And, of course, she needs to rest up before that competition."