Hoda Kotb returns home to family ahead of major celebration in personal life

Hoda Kotb returned to NYC this week to reunite with her family ahead of a major milestone in her personal life.

The Today star, 59, landed back in Manhattan on Wednesday and it was business as usual as she was back in the studios on Thursday after reporting from Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

Hoda timed her return perfectly as Friday marks her 60th birthday, which will no doubt be a huge cause for celebration on the show and at home.

The TV star isn't worried about the milestone, but is, in fact, looking forward to it.

Talking to Today.com ahead of her big day last month, Hoda said: "I feel like I'm a better version, or more myself, each year I grow older."

She continued: "I think a lot of times we spend our time pretending — being someone we're not. After a while you're like, 'Oh, I'm me. God made me this way.'

Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker reported on the Games from Paris

"My 50s were my best," Hoda added. "I imagine, because my 50s were my best, that my 60s will be even better than that."

Hoda has been open about being "blessed" later in life and adopted her first child, Haley, at the age of 52. Two years later she adopted her second daughter, Hope.

The adored TV personality admitted: "Blessings come when they come. You don't get the choice."

Hoda and Savannah watching the gymnastics

She elaborated: "In my 50s, I got my children, I got the job I dreamt of, I found out who I was myself. Finally, I feel like I'm 100% me."

While she may have her dream job and the family she's always wanted, Hoda isn't done with carving out new paths.

"I just want to be of service," she said. "The first part of your life is about learning, the second part of your life's about earning, and the third part is about service and giving back.

Hoda with daughter Hope (L) and Haley

"I feel like this is an important time that's coming for me."

Meanwhile, Hoda had a great time while she was in Paris with her Today Show co-anchors, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker.

She particularly enjoyed watching Team U.S.A. triumph in women's gymnastics when they secured their coveted gold medal in the Team finals on Tuesday, July 30.

Hoda will celebrate with her co-stars and family

Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, now dubbed the "Golden Girls," secured their team gold after a tough battle against silver medalists Italy and bronze medalists Brazil.

When the five stepped onto the podium for the medal ceremony and the American national anthem was played, the moment seemingly left Hoda in tears, as she told Team U.S.A. later.

Hoda was a 'proud mom' watching Team U.S.A

Hoda spoke with the athletes after their historic win at Bercy Arena and confessed that she was "weeping" with them, saying: "When that anthem played, for the United States, y'all stood up there on that podium, I was behind you and I was weeping, man!"

An emotional Hoda gushed that she felt like a "proud mom" watching them bask in their glory, and Jordan confirmed that she was "definitely crying" in response.

