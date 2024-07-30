Hoda Kotb suffers major wardrobe malfunction live on-air during Paris Olympics

In a whirlwind morning on the set of Today, Hoda Kotb faced a surprising wardrobe malfunction while broadcasting live from Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

The incident occurred during a segment where Hoda, 59, co-hosted with Savannah Guthrie, just as they were delivering the latest updates from the games.

As they were live on air, the cheerful ambiance took a slight turn when Hoda's vibrant yellow sundress split open at the side, just below her bust, threatening to cause a major outfit dilemma.

The tear almost led to a full costume change, but quick-thinking and resourcefulness came to the rescue.

Hoda Kotb suffers wardrobe malfunction during Paris Olympics

STAR REELS

Today's personal stylist, Kaitlin Vickery, swiftly intervened, utilizing a stapler to mend the chic midi-length dress in mere seconds.

With deft hands, Kaitlin managed to staple the dress back together, allowing Hoda to secure the matching yellow belt and avoid further disruption.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today

Hoda celebrated the impromptu fix with a high-five to Kaitlin before seamlessly returning to her hosting duties alongside Savannah, 52.

Hoda shared the humorous moment with her 2.5 million Instagram followers, captioning the video clip: "Wardrobe malfunction—nothing that a stapler can't fix! Thx @kaitlinvictory." The post quickly garnered an array of supportive and amused comments from fans.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb meeting Tom Cruise for the first time at the Paris Olympics

"Great hack," one user remarked, while another added, "Teacher here - stapler works every time!" A third fan appreciated Hoda's ingenuity, saying, "I like the way you think, lady!"

Meanwhile, another humorously awarded Kaitlin a "gold medal" for her quick thinking. Fans were full of admiration for Hoda's composure, with one noting, "The most realistic person! Love this!!" and another praising her spirit, "She is the real deal. Love her spirit."

Beyond the wardrobe mishap, Hoda is thoroughly enjoying her time in Paris. She had the pleasure of meeting Tom Cruise as well as several Team USA athletes, before welcoming culinary legend Ina Garten into their temporary studio in the French capital.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb with daughter Hope (L) and Haley

Hoda, Savannah, and Craig Melvin indulged in freshly selected bread and French cheese, courtesy of Ina, 76.

In a playful twist, Hoda and Savannah also had the opportunity to don the iconic red, white, and blue frilly skirts of can-can dancers as they mingled with the cast of Moulin Rouge. Savannah commented on the weight of the skirts, while Hoda humorously admitted she found it hard to breathe. Despite these challenges, they embraced the chance to strut on stage and attempt high kicks, with Hoda jokingly declaring, "This is so easy!"

The hosts also learned about the "iconic can-can scream" from the dancers, with Hoda noting the therapeutic release it offered.

© Hoda Kotb/Instagram Haley and Hope visit The Today Show studio and take a picture with Al Roker

Their day continued with a visit to the Moulin Rouge show, accompanied by Craig and Al Roker. The team even enjoyed a backstage meet-and-greet with the cast before the performance.

The following morning, Hoda, Savannah, and their co-hosts welcomed three of the Moulin Rouge dancers to their live show in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The dancers joked about Hoda and Savannah joining them for a real performance. Savannah praised the dancers, saying, "You guys are incredible dancers and athletes and great personalities, we had such a good time with you!" Hoda also complimented one of the dancers, Ali, for being an "excellent tour guide."