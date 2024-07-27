Hoda Kotb’s long-awaited dream comes true — 'finally it happened'

Like many of the Today Show veterans, Hoda Kotb is over in Paris for the Olympic Games. But she could have in no way expected that while she was watching the opening ceremony, one of her dreams might come true.

It goes without saying that Hoda's had an incredible life. She's met and interviewed a number of incredibly high-profile people, she's survived cancer, and she's adopted two adorable daughters, Haley and Hope.

© Hoda Kotb Instagram Hoda catches up with Tom Cruise

But as she attended the opening ceremony, another amazing thing happened to the journalist, as she caught up with none other than Tom Cruise. The duo caught up in the rain as they watched the spectacle in Paris, which saw Hoda join the many people who wore clear plastic ponchos to fend off the wet weather.

STAR REEL:

It seemed Hoda didn't let the rain get her down, as she grinned while taking a photo with the Mission Impossible star, as she captioned the photo: "Do you know when you dream of meeting Tom Cruise… And then it finally happens."

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today

The actor was equally drenched in rain, although he forewent a clear plastic poncho as his dark hair became wet tendrils. Instead, he opted for a formal-looking suit especially for the occasion.

Fans in the comments under Hoda's photo went wild at the unusual duo, with co-star Jenna Bush Hager joking: "In your dream were you wearing a poncho?"

"Hoda’s on the coconut cake list," a fan teased.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb arrives in Paris for her exciting new venture with Today

Another wrote: "I had to do a double take- am I really seeing who I think I’m seeing?!?! Love the pure excitement on your face!! Even with dripping hair he looks good!"

Tom Cruise's summer of fun

While spending time in France, Tom was inducted as a Knight of the Legion of Honor by France‘s culture minister Rachida Dati in Paris.

© Samir Hussein Tom Cruise looks on ahead of Coldplay performing during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024

He seems to be having the summer of his life, as he's been spotted at a number of major occasions. Not only did he attend the opening ceremony for the Olympics, but he's been spotted at a number of other major events.

The actor was having the time of his life as he watched Bruce Springsteen at Wembley Stadium. Weeks ago, he was caught in the Royal Box with Benedict Cumberbatch at Wimbledon.

Tom was also spotted at Glastonbury alongside co-star Simon Pegg and X Files star Gillian Anderson for Coldplay's Saturday night headlining set. Just before that, he was at the VIP tent in Wembley for Taylor Swift's stop on the Eras Tour, where he reportedly joined in for the performance of "Shake It Off."