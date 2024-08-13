Madonna looks loved up with new boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28, ahead of 66th birthday celebrations

Madonna was recently spotted enjoying the picturesque streets of Portofino, Italy, hand-in-hand with her new beau, Akeem Morris, who is 37 years her junior.

The 65-year-old music legend looked every bit the star as she strolled through the historic town with the 28-year-old Jamaican-born soccer player, just days before celebrating her 66th birthday on August 16.

The couple appeared completely at ease, with Madonna holding on to Akeem's arm as they took in the sights.

Akeem, who first crossed paths with the Like a Prayer singer during her August 2022 Paper magazine cover shoot, looked casual yet stylish in a green collared knit top and white shorts, accessorized with sunglasses.

The pair later enjoyed a leisurely al fresco lunch with friends, adding to the relaxed, romantic vibe of their Italian getaway.

© Palombi -Mazzarella/ MEGA Madonna seen strolling in Portofino with Akeem Morris

Madonna, known for her bold fashion choices, didn’t disappoint on this occasion either. She donned a striking black gown with a thigh-length dress layered under a dramatic lace overlay that reached her ankles and featured a cape.

The ensemble was completed with black lace gloves, sunglasses, and a cascade of layered necklaces, including a prominent cross, which added a touch of her signature edgy glamour. Her blonde locks, styled in loose waves, framed her face as she confidently walked on the cobblestone streets in slip-on sandals.

© Palombi -Mazzarella/ MEGA Madonna met Akeem in 2022

The couple’s public outing comes just over a month after they celebrated the Fourth of July together, a moment Madonna shared on her Instagram.

The steamy slideshow of pictures showed the duo in racy poses, with one particularly daring shot of Akeem’s hand resting atop Madonna’s chest as they lounged together. In the caption, Madonna reflected on her miraculous recovery from a life-threatening illness that had left her hospitalized the previous year.

© Palombi-Mazzarella / MEGA Madonna is turning 66 this year

"A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening illness," she wrote. "I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you, God. Life is beautiful!"

Their relationship seems to have blossomed quickly since they first met in 2022. Akeem has appeared in several of Madonna's Instagram posts, often in intimate and provocative settings. In another recent post, Madonna shocked her fans by going topless in a series of sultry snaps, including one where she sat on Akeem’s lap, leaving little to the imagination. The caption, "Hot Fun in The Summer Time……… [fire emoji]," perfectly captured the steamy chemistry between the two.

Madonna’s relationship with Akeem has certainly been raising eyebrows, but it’s also clear that the pop icon is enjoying every moment of her new romance.

© Instagram Madonna watches on the fireworks one year after her hospitalisation

Despite the 37-year age gap, the couple seems to share a deep connection, evident in their frequent public displays of affection and the candid moments they share on social media.

This new chapter in Madonna’s life comes after a challenging year. In June 2023, she was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive due to a serious bacterial infection. The singer was placed in the ICU, where she was intubated and put into a medically induced coma as doctors fought to save her life.

She later revealed that she had suffered from acute septic shock, leading to lung and kidney failure, and was even given a 40 percent chance of survival. The experience was harrowing, but Madonna’s resilience shone through, and she made a full recovery, eventually resuming her Celebration Tour.

The Celebration Tour, which marked Madonna’s first-ever career retrospective, kicked off in London at the O2 Arena in October 2023, after being postponed for three months due to her health scare.

The tour took her across Europe and North America, culminating in a massive free concert at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach, which drew a staggering 1.6 million fans—making it the largest standalone concert in history.

Throughout the tour, Madonna frequently acknowledged the support of her children, who were all present during a particularly emotional performance in Brooklyn. Reflecting on the experience, she joked that it took her "almost dying to get all my kids in one room."

The superstar shares 27-year-old daughter Lourdes with her former boyfriend Carlos Leon, 23-year-old son Rocco with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and three adopted children: 18-year-old David Banda, 18-year-old Chifundo 'Mercy' James, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere.