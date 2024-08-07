Madonna's son David Banda reveals exciting new chapter that will make his mom so proud

David Banda, the talented son of pop icon Madonna, is embarking on an exciting new chapter in his life that is sure to make his mom proud.

The 18-year-old musician has recently announced that he is offering songwriting sessions for $5,000, inviting fans and aspiring artists to collaborate with him.

In a candid Instagram post, David shared, "Write a song with me in person, limited time only from 8-28 Sept!"

Despite a small typo, his enthusiasm shone through as he added, "To write a song, excuse my writing." This venture comes on the heels of David's move out of his mother's home to live with his 21-year-old girlfriend, Maria Atuesta.

David has also been offering virtual guitar lessons, showcasing his versatility and commitment to his craft.

© Getty David Banda works hard on his body

However, his transition to independence hasn't been without its challenges. In a recent Instagram Live, David opened up about his new life, revealing that he has experienced moments of financial struggle.

"I love it. I'm not on my own; I've got my girlfriend. But I love it. It's lovely to experience it being nine o'clock at night, me being hungry and realising that I don't have enough money to get food and scavenging. It's fun to be young!" he shared.

© Getty Images David is putting his guitar skills to use by teaching others

Despite the initial difficulties, David assured his followers that he is doing well. "To all of those concerned, my mother is very supportive of me, she has always been supportive of me," he clarified in a later post. "I am very happy in my life and I am not living out on the streets, starving! Please stop worrying, everything is good."

David's relationship with his mother remains strong, and he recently joined her on her Celebration Tour, which concluded in May with a free concert in Rio de Janeiro. He even took to the stage with Madonna, playing guitar in front of adoring fans as she performed her hit tracks.

© Kevin Mazur David Banda and Madonna perform during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena

Madonna, who is worth an estimated $600 million, has always been vocal about her pride in her children's talents.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2022, she gushed about David's musical abilities.

"You know he makes music now, too," she said. "He's going to end up being one of your guests." She went on to praise his sense of style, humor, and athleticism, adding, "He'll put on any outfit and look swag as you know what. It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them."

© Instagram David Banda is very similar to Madonna

In a 2019 interview with British Vogue, Madonna revealed her deep connection with David, saying, "[He's] the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far."

Madonna herself has faced health challenges recently, surviving a severe bacterial infection that led to a "near death" experience.

In an emotional Instagram post in April, she reflected on how her children, including David, supported her through this difficult time.

"On the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour, I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this journey, each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage," she wrote. "They never stopped practicing… they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me."

She added, "Their enthusiasm kept me going!!! They were also going to school and rehearsing every night. I am so very proud of all of them."

Madonna emphasized the valuable lesson her children learned through this experience. "I think what my children learned the most this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you want to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them."

In addition to David, Madonna is a proud mother to Lourdes Leon, 27, whom she welcomed with Carlos Leon, and son Rocco, 23, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie. She also adopted Mercy, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 11.