Sir Terry Wogan's son Mark announces death of beloved mother Lady Helen aged 88 in heartfelt statement

Sir Terry Wogan's wife, Lady Helen, has died aged 88 after a "fantastic life," her son Mark announced on Thursday.

Podcaster Mark expressed that he hoped his mother and father, who died from cancer in January 2016 at the age of 77, were "sharing a vodka martini and hoping we don’t make too much of a fuss" in a touching statement, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of his beloved parents. A cause of death is yet to be announced.

© Ian Gavan Sir Terry and Lady Helen have been married for over 40 years

Alongside the image, he wrote: "Lady Helen Wogan 1936-2024. Our beautiful mum left us last night after a fantastic life. From a young Irish rose to Lady Wogan, she was the epitome of style and grace.

"A mother, grandmother, and wife, with love and kindness at her core. A strength and belief that saw her through many of life's trials.

"A sense of humour and a turn of phrase that would have you in fits of laughter.

"A proper lady in every sense of the word." He added: "She and Dad are hopefully sharing a vodka martini and hoping we don’t make too much of a fuss. We love you, Mum, now and forever [red heart emoji]."

He also shared a sweet video featuring photos of his parents, along with the words: "As beautiful on the inside [heart eyes emoji]. Our Mum 1936-2024."

Tributes flooded in from famous faces, including Fearne Cotton, Jamie Redknapp, Julia Bradbury, Laura Whitmore, Ronan Keating, and Tess Daly.

© Karwai Tang The couple shared four children

Claudia Winkleman said: "Am so so sorry xxxx." Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes added: "What a woman and what a couple."

Sir Terry and Lady Helen were married for over 40 years and lived together in the Buckinghamshire village of Taplow.

The Limerick-born broadcaster was known for his chat shows, Children In Need, and his often blistering commentary on the Eurovision Song Contest.

As well as his long-running Radio 2 breakfast show, he also fronted the long-running panel show Blankety Blank.