Katie Holmes shares heartbreaking words after tragic loss of Dawson Creek co-star

Katie Holmes is mourning the loss of her former Dawson’s Creek co-star, Obi Ndefo, who passed away at the age of 51.

The heartbreaking news was shared by his sister, Nkem Ndefo, in a poignant Facebook post on August 31. Alongside a touching photo of the siblings embracing, Nkem expressed her deep sorrow, writing, “Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he’s finally at peace.”

Katie, who shared the screen with Obi during their time on Dawson’s Creek, took to Instagram on September 1 to pay her respects.

In her Instagram Stories, Katie shared a tribute to Obi, including a screenshot from a reel posted by their co-star Mary-Margaret Humes.

"He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man," Katie wrote, her words accompanied by a heart emoji. "I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in Peace."

© Instagram Katie Holmes shares beautiful words

Katie’s tribute comes during a period of significant change in her own life. Her daughter Suri, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, recently embarked on an exciting new chapter, moving out of their New York City home to begin her first year of college at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As any parent would, Katie is feeling the bittersweet emotions that come with seeing her child grow up and leave the nest.

© Instagram Still from a behind-the-scenes video of Dawson's Creek shared by Gale Leery in a tribute to her late co-star Obi Ndefo

Yet, in true Katie fashion, she is channeling her energy into her passions—most notably, her love for the theater.

Known for her deep appreciation and advocacy for the arts, Katie made her Off-Broadway return last year in the production of The Wanderers, a play penned by celebrated playwright Anna Ziegler.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes is currently an empty nester

The show, which delves into the lives of Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli, marked Katie’s first step back into the world of live theater since her Broadway debut in All My Sons in 2008.

Building on that momentum, Katie is now preparing for her highly anticipated return to Broadway in the classic play Our Town. Originally written by Thornton Wilder in 1938, this production promises to be a powerful exploration of everyday life in a small American town, a poignant narrative that has resonated with audiences for decades.

© Katie Holmes Katie at home

Katie, who will be part of an ensemble cast that includes The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons and Set It Up actress Zoey Deutch, shared her excitement for the upcoming show on Instagram.

“Come see @ourtownbroadway!” she encouraged her followers, revealing that preview performances are set to begin on September 17, with the official opening night scheduled for October 10. Expressing her admiration for the production’s team, Katie added, “I love this beautiful group of creators.” Directed by the esteemed Kenny Leon, the production is set to be a must-see event, promising to be both a critical and emotional journey for the audience.