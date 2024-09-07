Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis Woodhall's sweet moment you might have missed after Paralympian wins gold

Hunter Woodhall is officially a Paralympic champion! The 25-year-old track contestant added a new medal to his collection as he took home his first gold medal for an incredible performance in the Men's 400m T62.

© Ezra Shaw Hunter Woodhall of Team United States (R) crosses the finish line ahead of Johannes Floors of Team Germany (L) and Olivier Hendricks of Team Netherlands (C) during the Men's Para Athletics 400m T62 Final Race

But as the Team U.S. medalist celebrated his victory, you may have missed the sweet moment he shared with his wife Tara Davis Woodhall upon winning. Hunter ran over immediately after realizing his victory, yelling as he put his arms around his Olympic champion wife.

© Ezra Shaw Gold medalist Hunter Woodhall of Team United States celebrates with wife and fellow Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall

Photos showed the couple sharing an intimate moment of celebration, and once he'd received his medal, Hunter returned to his wife where they shared a passionate kiss for the triumphant moment.

The athletic power couple may need to invest in a bigger medal cabinet as Hunter is yet to perform in the 100m. Already, Hunter has three bronze medals and a silver from his prior efforts at the games in 2016 and 2020.

© Ezra Shaw Hunter Woodhall kisses his wifeTara Davis-Woodhall in an adorable moment of celebration

While he doesn't have a Paralympic medal for his previous 100m experiences, he received two silver medals in the World Championships this year for the category.

Hunter's parents decided to amputate both his legs when he was 11 months old due to fibular hemimelia.

Hunter and Tara's love story

Notably, Hunter and Tara's relationship caught the attention of many when the Paralympic athlete enthusiastically celebrated his wife's victory in the Olympic long jump finals.

"You're the Olympic champion!" He yelled as she jumped into his arms and he caught her with ease. "I'm so proud of you," he added in the moment that went viral online. Hunter wore a white t-shirt with the words "TEAM TARA" emblazoned, to prove that he was his wife's biggest fan.

© Patrick Smith Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States celebrates with her husband Hunter Woodhall after winning the gold medal in the Women's Long Jump Final

Ahead of his performance at the Paralympics, Hunter revealed that his wife's own victory certainly helped him in preparing for the event.

"Watching Tara in Paris was a really great visualization. So I'm prepared," he told NBC News. The athlete revealed that he felt the couple's career success came down to their support for one another as he said: "There's zero chance that we would be doing what we're doing if we didn't have each other."

The couple met at a track meet in Pocatello, Idaho while they were both in high school and it was love at first sight. Before they even talked, Tara felt a pull towards her future husband as she approached him and hugged him.

"I stepped onto the track and said, 'I don't know why I have to do this, but I have to give you a hug,'" Tara explained.

Hunter said that he remembered thinking "I'm gonna marry that girl."