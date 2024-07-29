Adam Peaty shares passionate kiss with girlfriend Holly Ramsay after incredible achievement

Swimmer Adam Peaty celebrated a phenomenal Olympic win alongside his girlfriend Holly Ramsay on Sunday.

The king of breaststroke, who took a hiatus from the sport to focus on his mental health, clinched a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke, narrowly missing out to Italy's Nicolò Martinenghi in the final touch for the wall.

© Getty Images Olympic swimmer Adam celebrating with his son George

"I am not crying because I have come second. I am crying because of how much it took to get here," Adam told the BBC. "In my heart I have won. These are happy tears."

It was an emotional moment for the sports star who celebrated his achievement alongside his girlfriend Holly, 24, and his son, George, four, whom he shares with his ex, Eiri Munro.

© Getty Images Holly proudly supported Adam from the sidelines

Gordon Ramsay's daughter could be seen congratulating her beau with a passionate kiss and a warm embrace, before Adam, Holly and George reunited for the sweetest hug.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, podcast host Holly was quick to share a string of emotional photos from inside the Olympic pool. Heaping praise on her loved one, she wrote a touching caption which read: "These pictures say it all. You are our world and I could not have been prouder of you last night.

"What you have accomplished is truly incredible. I am totally in awe of you and your faith. To think that when we first met 15 months ago, you weren't in the pool. Watching you get back into the water and fall in love with your gift again has been the most inspiring journey."

© Getty Images Adam shared an emotional moment with his son George and his girlfriend Holly

She continued: "It's impossible to describe the sacrifices that you have made to get here, and for it to be your third games, that takes so much. Getting here has been a journey and I am so thankful to be part of your team. @adam_peaty & @melmarshallmassive you are a force to be reckoned with. Congratulations to you both."

Adam's fans and friends echoed Holly's post, with one writing in the comments section: "Truly inspiring well done Adam," while a second remarked: "He was a true inspiration last night. He did himself and his country proud," and a third chimed in: "Just so lovely, and Adam's interview after the race was absolute class."

Adam and Holly's love story

© Getty Images The loved-up couple attended Wimbledon this year

Holly and Adam first met in 2021 when the athlete was on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Holly's younger sister Tilly.

The pair went official with their relationship in June 2023 after the couple enjoyed a romantic trip to Rome. The pair had been linked weeks before with Adam even spending time at Holly's family home in Cornwall.

© Instagram The pair appear to be going from strength to strength

Adam was previously in a relationship with Eiri, the mother of his son George. They announced their split in August 2022, with Adam writing on Instagram: "Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, two of those with our gorgeous son George. Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship."