Inside Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis Woodhall's romance with Paralympian Hunter Woodhall

When Tara Davis Woodhall won her Olympic gold medal for Team U.S.A in the long jump, no one was happier for her than her husband Hunter Woodhall.

The moment she went to celebrate with him has gone viral on social media, as he could be seen exclaiming as he hopped with joy before she even came over, tears in his eyes as he raised his arms and cheered.

"You're the Olympic champion!" He yelled as she practically jumped into his arms and he caught her with ease. "I'm so proud of you," he added.

© Patrick Smith Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States celebrates with her husband Hunter Woodhall after winning the gold medal in the Women's Long Jump Final

Clearly his wife's biggest fan, Hunter wore a white t-shirt with the words "TEAM TARA" emblazoned - and keen-eyed fans may have noticed a medallion hanging round his neck: that was in fact his own bronze medal from the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

Hunter and Tara's relationship is pretty much the ultimate Olympic romance - here's everything you need to know about their adorable marriage.

He's a Paralympian

© Carmen Mandato Hunter Woodhall won bronze in the 2020 Paralympic Games

Tara isn't the only athlete in their relationship, as Hunter is a track and field athlete who has won three Olympic medals. He made his Olympic debut in Rio 2016, where at aged 17 he won a bronze medal in the men's 400 meters and the silver medal in the men's 200 meters. He then won bronze at the Men's 400m T62 in the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

They were long distance high school sweethearts

Hunter and Tara met at a track meet in Pocatello, Idaho. Both had come from different states, as the Paralympian is from Utah while his wife grew up in Texas. At the time, they were high school athletes - and it was love at first sight.

She immediately approached him and gave him a hug, explaining: "I stepped onto the track and said, 'I don't know why I have to do this, but I have to give you a hug.'" That was the first time they talked.

Meanwhile, for Hunter, he remembered thinking: "I'm gonna marry that girl."

They stayed in touch over social media, and started dating that summer in June 2017. That fall, they both attended different colleges: Tara was at the University of Georgia, before she transferred to the University of Texas. Meanwhile, her future husband would attend the University of Arkansas.

YouTube power couple

© Steph Chambers Tara Davis with her boyfriend Hunter Woodhall

The couple share a YouTube channel together called Tara and Hunter, where they share an insight into their relationship and athletic careers to over 800,000 subscribers. The channel is six years old, chronicling everything from their long distance relationship to their engagement and marriage.

Puppy love

Tara and Hunter share two dogs, Milo and Winnie, who were ring bearers at their wedding. The adorable pooches make a regular appearance on their YouTube channel and respective social media accounts.

Their adorable wedding

© @taarra Instagram Hunter and Tara married in 2022

The couple married on October 16, 2022 - over a year after Hunter popped the question. They married at D'Vine Grace Vineyard in McKinney, Texas, surrounded by 200 friends and family. Their ceremony was officiated by Hunter's teammate, Trenten Merrill.