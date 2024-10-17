Liam Payne: a look back at life in pictures

Liam welcomed his son, Bear, in March 2017, whom he shares with Girl's Aloud member Cheryl Cole.

The couple had been dating since 2016, and the singer was clearly infatuated with his young family.

"I always wanted to be a young dad, but I didn't really expect that I'd ever be in this place," he told People in 2018.

"I had my son at a young age, and you think it will be a magical thing that you're going to grow up one day into the person you're supposed to be." Cheryl and Liam split in 2018.