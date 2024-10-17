Liam Payne: a look back at life in pictures

Former One Direction band member Liam Payne tragically passed away on Wednesday night in news that shocked the world.
The singer, who was only 31 at the time of his death, reportedly fell out of a hotel window while on vacation in Argentina.
Liam rose to fame after joining the band on X Factor in 2010, and went on to achieve massive success alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.
Growing up in England
Liam was born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton, England.
His mother was a nurse, while his father worked as a tradesman.
His childhood was plagued with kidney issues, which meant he needed frequent injections to ease the symptoms.
X Factor debut
While Liam originally auditioned for the hit show in 2008, it wasn't until he tried again in 2010 with a stunning rendition of "Cry Me A River" that he secured his spot on the show.
Despite auditioning as a solo act, judge Simon Cowell decided to group him together with four other boys on the series; thus, One Direction was born.
Early days of stardom
One Direction became a global phenomenon, drawing in incredible crowds and skyrocketing the five band members to almost overnight fame.
Liam recorded five albums in total with the band, including Up All Night and Midnight Memories.
End of an era
Zayn Malik exited One Direction in 2015, breaking hearts worldwide and forcing the remaining boys to regroup.
They went on to release two more albums together until they announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016, to the shock of fans everywhere.
A doting dad
Liam welcomed his son, Bear, in March 2017, whom he shares with Girl's Aloud member Cheryl Cole.
The couple had been dating since 2016, and the singer was clearly infatuated with his young family.
"I always wanted to be a young dad, but I didn't really expect that I'd ever be in this place," he told People in 2018.
"I had my son at a young age, and you think it will be a magical thing that you're going to grow up one day into the person you're supposed to be." Cheryl and Liam split in 2018.
Going solo
The 31-year-old released his debut album in 2019 and enjoyed moderate success with his single, "Strip That Down".
During his career, he also collaborated with artists like Quavo, Rita Ora and J Balvin.
Rocky relationship
Liam dated model Maya Henry for over four years and the couple had been engaged for two years before their split in May 2022.
Maya claimed that Liam cheated on her and went on to reveal to People that their relationship was far from perfect.
"I definitely chose to forgive a lot of things," she said. "When you love someone so much, you have those rose-colored glasses. You're in denial, so you think those things will stop, and they don't, and that just becomes an issue among other issues."
Finding love again
Liam found love again with influencer Kate Cassidy; the pair were first linked in October 2022 before going public two months later at the British Fashion Awards.
Despite their on-and-off-again relationship, Kate was with Liam just two days before his death.
Fans pay tribute
Tributes have flooded in since the news of Liam's death broke; fans held a candlelit vigil outside the hotel where he tragically fell to his death, and messages have poured in from celebrities and fans alike all over the world sending their condolences.