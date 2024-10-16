Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies aged 31: report

In heartbreaking news, Liam Payne, the former One Direction singer, has tragically passed away at the age of 31. The British musician was found dead on Wednesday after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to local media reports.

Authorities responded to an emergency call at the Casa Sur Hotel, located in the leafy Palermo neighbourhood of the Argentine capital.

According to leading local newspapers La Nacion and Clarin, police arrived at the scene, but sadly, by the time emergency responders attended to Liam, it was too late. Ambulance workers confirmed the singer’s death after finding him in an interior patio of the hotel.

© Getty Liam Payne has died aged 31

The tragic news has sent shockwaves through the music world, with fans and fellow artists struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of the talented performer. Liam's representatives have yet to issue an official statement. HELLO! has reached out for comment.

Liam first shot to stardom as one of the members of the globally successful boy band, One Direction. Alongside bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, Liam became a household name after their unforgettable journey on The X Factor UK in 2010. Although they finished third in the competition, the group quickly became a pop phenomenon, delivering hit after hit and stealing the hearts of millions worldwide.

© Matt McNulty Liam Payne during soccer aid

Known for their chart-topping singles such as What Makes You Beautiful and Story of My Life, One Direction became a global sensation, selling out stadiums and arenas around the world. Their journey captivated a generation, and the band became one of the most successful music acts of the 2010s. However, after six years of monumental success, the group disbanded in 2016 to pursue individual projects.

Liam’s solo career also saw him rise in the music industry, with hits like Strip That Down and collaborations with major artists, earning him a dedicated fan base beyond his One Direction days.

© Getty Liam was part of One Direction

His sudden death has left fans and friends reeling, with tributes pouring in from around the world. Many of his devoted followers took to social media to express their shock and sadness. One fan wrote, “Liam Payne was an integral part of One Direction and his voice brought so much happiness to so many people. My heart is shattered.” Another commented, “I grew up listening to One Direction, and Liam was always my favourite. I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Former X Factor duo Jedward have paid tribute, in a social media post on X, the pair sent “strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One Direction family”. John and Edward Grimes, known as Jedward, started their careers on the same reality TV show that launched One Direction.

While details surrounding Liam’s passing are still emerging, the Buenos Aires authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances of his death.

© Photo: Getty Images Liam and Cheryl are parents to a son named Bear

Earlier this year, Liam had been hospitalised due to a severe kidney infection, forcing him to cancel several tour dates. At the time, he assured fans that he was focusing on his health and looking forward to returning to the stage. His unexpected passing now marks a heartbreaking end to what had already been a challenging year for the star.

Liam is said to have been in Buenos Aires to attend the concert of his former bandmate Horan, having been seen dancing at his show two weeks ago at the Movistar Arena alongside his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

After becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours, they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016. Liam released his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019 which included the singles Polaroid and Familiar. He and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl share a son Bear, born in 2017, having been in a high-profile relationship between 2016 and 2018.