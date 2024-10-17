Who is Liam Payne's girlfriend? All about Kate Cassidy's romance with the late singer

Former One Direction member Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16 after falling from a hotel balcony; he was in Argentina, where just days before, he had been relaxing with his girlfriend of two years, Kate Cassidy, after supporting his former bandmate Niall Horan at his Buenos Aires concert.

Liam previously dated Girls Aloud member Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares son Bear, and Maya Henry until their split in May 2022. Dating rumors between Liam and Kate first swirled around Halloween 2022, but they didn't make their public debut until two months later.

So, who is Liam's mysterious girlfriend? Read on to learn all about Kate Cassidy and her romance with the former 1D member.

Recommended video You may also like Liam Payne admits son Bear and ex Cheryl saved his life

Liam posted about her just minutes before his death

© Snapchat Liam posted the throwback of Kate just minutes before his death

Hauntingly, Liam posted a photo with his girlfriend to his Snapchat story just minutes before his fatal fall, showcasing their beach outfits; this photo was a throwback that Kate had posted on her boyfriend's 30th birthday last year.

The father of one also posted a video of Kate eating breakfast before writing, "Quality time" alongside a photo of his girlfriend. Kate jetted back to the US two days earlier, writing "soooo happpiii to b back in sunshine state" alongside a video of her back in Florida.

The pair first met in 2022

© Samir Hussein The couple made their official debut in December 2022

Liam and Kate were first linked just six months after the 31-year-old and his former fiancée Maya Henry split in May 2022. The pair attended a Halloween party together, dressed as Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee and his ex-wife, Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

Two months later, the new couple stepped out on the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards in London, confirming their relationship to the public for the first time.

After their night out, the influencer posted a photo from the event to Instagram, which Liam commented on, writing, "Who is that lucky lucky dashing young man next to you…nah seriously you look fantastic I coulda just told you that as your on the sofa next to me but you know tech and phones n stuff."

Kate is an influencer and college graduate

© Instagram Kate graduated college in 2021

Kate is not just a pretty face- she graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2021, sharing a photo of her graduation outfit, including a sash from her sorority, Phi Sigma Sigma.

"Thank you for four amazing years," she accompanied the post. The blonde bombshell has 171,000 Instagram followers at the time of publication, and is a frequent jet-setter for her job, visiting luxurious locations like Dubai and Rome.

She has met other One Direction members

© Kate Green Liam and Kate attended the premiere of Louis Tomlinson's documentary in March 2023

Kate met Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan after attending events with her boyfriend in support of the former One Direction stars. In March 2023, the couple appeared on the red carpet at the premiere of Louis' documentary, All of Those Voices, which explored the highs and lows of fame through his eyes.

Kate posted her support for Louis via Instagram, captioning her post, "What a crazy eye opening experience! It was so nice to meet you finally."

She continued: "I'm so glad I got to share those moments with you watching your best friend, even the tearful ones...@louist91 well done on such a beautiful film that everybody will love."

The couple were in Argentina to attend Niall's concert on his The Show tour before Liam's death.

Liam always came to her rescue

© Dave Benett Liam defended his girlfriend when fans accused her of gold-digging

Despite their on-and-off-again relationship, Liam fiercely defended his girlfriend when fans accused her of being a gold-digger shortly after they went public with their love.

When an Instagram user sent Liam a message accusing Kate of wanting his money, he posted it to his story and wrote, "Gotta say you could tell me anything and I couldn't be turned. I've never felt a love like I do for Katelyn. We make each other better people."

"If it was just for the money I'd give her all of it," he said. "It's not though (please remember I'm hella sexy) and I know I'm fun and a loveable person. And I don't give a [expletive] to say that for the first time in my life I'm happy to be me and that's priceless."