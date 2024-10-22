Meet Maya Henry's ultra-rich parents – from lavish parties to own reality series

Between 2018 and 2022, late One Direction star Liam Payne was in a relationship with influencer Maya Henry, who hails from the American state of Texas.

Although Maya grew up outside of the public eye, the star came from quite the wealthy background, with her father, Thomas J. Henry managing to secure an appearance from Pitbull and Nick Jonas for her 15th birthday bash.

© Michael Kovac Maya and Liam were an item for years

Away from their fortune, the family also used to have their own reality television series, which was broadcast on YouTube. Hangin' with Los Henrys followed the family as they prepared a birthday for Thomas, which is reported to have cost $4.5 million.

Here's all you need to know about Maya's family…

Thomas J. Henry Sr.

Maya's father is personal injury lawyer Thomas J. Henry Sr., the owner of several law practices after starting in the business 31 years ago. Thomas came from humble beginnings and used to help rear animals on his family's farm.

Thomas is known for the lavish parties that he throws his children, Thomas Jr. and Maya. Maya's 15th birthday bash reportedly cost $6 million to throw and following the party, she said: "It was an amazing night, one I will never forget. I am so thankful to everyone who attended and to my amazing parents, who literally made my dreams come true."

© Instagram Maya's dad leads an extravagant lifestyle

When it came to son Thomas Jr.'s 18th birthday, $4 million was spent on the event, with the teenager being gifted a blue Ferrari 488 Spyder and an IWC Portugieser Tourbillion watch, costing nearly $500,000.

However, Thomas Sr. doesn't just spend money on these extravagant parties, as he's also incredibly generous, often donating thousands of turkeys to struggling members of the local community around Thanksgiving.

Azteca Crawford

Maya's mum Azteca shot to fame as she enjoyed a significant role on the family's reality show. Like her ex-husband, Azteca is a philanthropist and has previously promoted the charity ChildSave.

© Instagram Maya and her mum have a close relationship

Azteca and Jonathan ultimately did not find love with each other and the couple split in 2019.

The star regularly shows insights into her life with her two children, focusing on their adventures together.