Danielle Peazer reveals last message ex Liam Payne sent her weeks before tragic death

Danielle Peazer has penned a moving tribute to her ex-boyfriend, Liam Payne. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the professional dancer reflected on their three-year relationship and the subsequent friendship that followed.

"This still doesn't feel real. Despite being aware of your struggles over the years, I hoped and prayed that this day would never come. But now we're all living with the reality of life without your presence," she noted.

Explaining that she felt that they would have "some sort of connection forever," Danielle said that she was sending her "love, thoughts and strength," to Liam's family, before revealing that they had been in contact just weeks before his passing.

A proud mum-of-one, Danielle and her husband, Sonny Jay, welcomed their daughter, Mia in May 2024. As they navigated life as a family of three, Liam reached out to Danielle to congratulate her.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies after balcony fall in Argentina

"Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with Sammy and Mia is something I'll cherish forever," Danielle revealed in her post.

"I'm sorry your story didn't end differently and I'm sorry you didn't ever get to share more of your magic with the world," she concluded, "Rest easy my friend."

© Mark Robert Milan Liam and Danielle dated from 2010 to 2013

On Wednesday 16 October, it was reported that Liam had tragically passed away after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Authorities responded to an emergency call at the Casa Sur Hotel, located in the leafy Palermo neighbourhood of the Argentine capital.

Buenos Aires police declared that Liam had sustained "extremely serious injuries" before medics confirmed his death in a statement to the Associated Press.

"At 17.04 through the 911 integrated public safety system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the management of a south house hotel," Alberto Crescenti said.

© Karwai Tang Liam passed away on Wednesday 16 October

"At 17.11 a SAME team arrived and verified the death of this man and later we found out that he was a singer in a musical group. Unfortunately, he had injuries that were incompatible with life, as a result of his fall, so we had to confirm his death, there was no possibility of resuscitation," he added.

Following the news of his passing, Liam's family issued an official statement via a spokeswoman on Thursday. It read: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

© Nti Media Ltd/Shutterstock Liam with his parents Geoff and Karen in 2010

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Liam's father, Geoff Payne, has since travelled to Argentina to organise his son's repatriation. Outside the hotel, Geoff spent time reading tributes and, according to Sky News, thanked fans for being there.