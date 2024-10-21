Liam Payne's net worth and fortune promised to son Bear

News of Liam Payne's death sent shockwaves around the world last week.

The former One Direction singer tragically passed away aged 31 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony.

© Shutterstock Liam passed away aged 31 in Buenos Aires

He is survived by his seven-year-old son Bear whom he welcomed with his ex, former Girls Aloud singer, Cheryl.

Despite parting ways in 2018, Liam and Cheryl continued to prioritise their son. At the time of their split, they issued a joint statement which read: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Liam shared son Bear with Cheryl

"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Meanwhile, during a heartwarming radio interview in 2017, proud dad Liam gushed: "The best part about being a dad is when [your children] look at you. They don't just look at you, they look into your soul, they look right through you."

"He's like a mini-me and he has [Cheryl's] eyes. He's smashed it on the eye front, I look at him and think ah, I love him."

© Instagram Bear was born in 2017

Keep scrolling to find out more about Liam's net worth and his fortune reserved for Bear…

During his stellar career, it's thought that the star amassed a staggering fortune of around £46 million. His impressive net worth can be attributed to the successes of One Direction up until their indefinite hiatus in 2016, as well as his solo projects which included his studio album, LP1.

One Direction's fortune

During their time together, the band released five albums, and as of May 2022, they've sold more than 70 million records worldwide. Their highest-grossing tour was the Where We Are Tour, which grossed $290.2 million in 2014.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Liam rose to fame as one fifth of boy band, One Direction

Their concert film, One Direction: This is Us, meanwhile, grossed almost $70 million worldwide at the box office.

Liam's endorsements:

The singer boosted his net worth with a plethora of brand endorsements. Notably, he was named as the first global brand ambassador for Hugo Boss in May 2019.

The first Hugo x Liam Payne capsule collection was revealed during Berlin Fashion Week in July 2020, and his second capsule collection was launched in May 2020. Meanwhile, in January 2020, Liam appeared in the Hugo Boss campaign for their fragrance, Hugo Now.

Liam Payne's rise to fame and career timeline © NBC 2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell.

Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell. 2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.

Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition. September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.

One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200. December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction.

Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction. November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home.

One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home. August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square.

The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square. November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories.

One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories. December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.

One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus. May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May.

Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May. December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.

Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK. March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'.

Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'. October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

His plans for Bear

Back in 2022, Liam spoke about his desire to set aside some of his wealth for his son Bear.

"My life now is his, my money is his," he said. "I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to or [he can sell them]."

© Getty Images Liam spoke about leaving his fortune to son Bear

Beyond this, it's believed that Liam helped to pay for the £4 million mansion for Cheryl and Bear in Chalfont St Peter. Following the couple's split, Liam reportedly purchased himself a home nearby.

The pair continued to co-parent their son, with Liam describing Cheryl as "the best mum in the world". Reflecting on their co-parenting style, Liam previously told YouTuber Logan Paul: "I take my son to school one or two times a week and it's the best thing.

© Shutterstock Cheryl and Liam were in a relationship between 2016 and 2018

"The relationship we [him and Cheryl] have now as friends has only grown more. We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life and to do what I do and I know he's [Bear's] taken care of. He is all she cares about and I couldn't ask for more."