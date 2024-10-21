Liam Payne's net worth and fortune promised to son Bear

News of Liam Payne's death sent shockwaves around the world last week.
The former One Direction singer tragically passed away aged 31 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony.
He is survived by his seven-year-old son Bear whom he welcomed with his ex, former Girls Aloud singer, Cheryl.
Despite parting ways in 2018, Liam and Cheryl continued to prioritise their son. At the time of their split, they issued a joint statement which read: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways.
"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."
Meanwhile, during a heartwarming radio interview in 2017, proud dad Liam gushed: "The best part about being a dad is when [your children] look at you. They don't just look at you, they look into your soul, they look right through you."
"He's like a mini-me and he has [Cheryl's] eyes. He's smashed it on the eye front, I look at him and think ah, I love him."
Keep scrolling to find out more about Liam's net worth and his fortune reserved for Bear…
During his stellar career, it's thought that the star amassed a staggering fortune of around £46 million. His impressive net worth can be attributed to the successes of One Direction up until their indefinite hiatus in 2016, as well as his solo projects which included his studio album, LP1.
One Direction's fortune
During their time together, the band released five albums, and as of May 2022, they've sold more than 70 million records worldwide. Their highest-grossing tour was the Where We Are Tour, which grossed $290.2 million in 2014.
Their concert film, One Direction: This is Us, meanwhile, grossed almost $70 million worldwide at the box office.
Liam's endorsements:
The singer boosted his net worth with a plethora of brand endorsements. Notably, he was named as the first global brand ambassador for Hugo Boss in May 2019.
The first Hugo x Liam Payne capsule collection was revealed during Berlin Fashion Week in July 2020, and his second capsule collection was launched in May 2020. Meanwhile, in January 2020, Liam appeared in the Hugo Boss campaign for their fragrance, Hugo Now.
His plans for Bear
Back in 2022, Liam spoke about his desire to set aside some of his wealth for his son Bear.
"My life now is his, my money is his," he said. "I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to or [he can sell them]."
Beyond this, it's believed that Liam helped to pay for the £4 million mansion for Cheryl and Bear in Chalfont St Peter. Following the couple's split, Liam reportedly purchased himself a home nearby.
The pair continued to co-parent their son, with Liam describing Cheryl as "the best mum in the world". Reflecting on their co-parenting style, Liam previously told YouTuber Logan Paul: "I take my son to school one or two times a week and it's the best thing.
"The relationship we [him and Cheryl] have now as friends has only grown more. We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life and to do what I do and I know he's [Bear's] taken care of. He is all she cares about and I couldn't ask for more."