Bruce Springsteen reflects on 'mortality' as he navigates wife Patti Scialfa's illness with rare cancer
Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Bruce Springsteen has reflected on the idea of mortality in his new documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band. 

The special feature will look at how the band create their live performances, including footage of rehearsals, backstage moments and personal reflections from the Born In The USA singer. 

Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.© Getty Images
Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa

However, one of the biggest revelations actually came from the 75-year-old's wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, who shared that she had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

While she first received the diagnosis in 2018, she shared it for the first time in the documentary. "There's a lot about mortality and life and death and rock n' roll and how it all fits together," he said at a UK screening of the Disney+ film. 

He added: "We really hadn't done a road tour documentary, let the fans see how it all gets put together so that’s what we decided to do with this one." 

Bruce Springsteen attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
The singer has opened up about his life in his new doc

The couple have been married since 1991, and are doting parents to three children; Evan, 34, Jessica, 32, and Samuel, 30. Patti, a talented singer-songwriter, has played a significant role in Bruce's career, both on stage and behind the scenes. Together, they've raised their children while balancing their demanding careers. 

In a recent interview with The Times, the Dancing in the Dark hitmaker spoke about splitting his time raising his kids in California and then in their massive ranch home in Colts Neck, New Jersey, which has always been a favourite for him and Patti.

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa perform during the 2024 Sea.Hear.Now Festival on the beach on September 15, 2024 in Asbury Park, New Jersey© Getty Images
The couple share three children

"It's certainly not Los Angeles," he says of their expansive estate. "I feel safe here. This is where my people are, where the folks I wrote about are. I was never a worldly young man." 

He mentions never feeling "comfortable" living in LA or New York. "I don't think you can find photographs of me falling out of nightclubs in either of them. And when Patti and I had children, we were not comfortable about them growing up in Los Angeles." 

"I grew up on a block that had six houses with my relatives in them, so we came back here. The kids had aunts and uncles nearby and it was a good payoff for not being where the industry is: normal life."

