Bruce Springsteen's family life at 75 — inside his 400-acre horse farm home with wife Patti and their three kids

Bruce Springsteen remains a legend of music and culture, although the Boss will never find a fanbase as ardent as the one from his home state of New Jersey.

The rocker, who turns 75 today, has spent most of his life living in Jersey with his longtime wife Patti Scialfa, 71, also raising their three children there.

While all three of their children, sons Evan, now 34, and Samuel, now 30, as well as daughter Jessica, now 33, were born in Los Angeles, they moved back to Jersey soon after they were of school age.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: 8 most jaw-dropping celebrity homes

Bruce purchased two horse farms in Colts Neck, and still resides in the larger of the two today (after the smaller one was sold for over $27 million in 2021). Take a look at his life away from the spotlight in his massive horse farm estate in photos…

1/ 5 © Getty Images It's a 400-acre farm Bruce's farm home sizes up at a massive 400-acres and is one the family has owned since the 1990s, soon after they moved to the state from California. While Bruce has owned several other sprawling homes, from mansions to ranches, in New Jersey and California, it's this particular estate that they've made their primary residence for the past few decades.

2/ 5 © Instagram Their daughter discovered her passion there Before moving to their current home, the family lived at a 127-acre horse farm in the same neighborhood, where their daughter Jessica fell in love with horses for the first time. MORE: Bruce Springsteen opens up about future of his career after painful health battle: 'It was killing me' When they moved to the much larger home, though, being in close proximity to horses and stables allowed for her interest to grow, and encouraged her to become a champion equestrian.

3/ 5 © Instagram It's an equestrian's dream Jessica will often return to the family home to tend to the horses in their expansive stables and get in some riding practice of her own. She has often documented the beautiful fall the area experiences, as does a large part of the state of New Jersey, surrounded by massive green lawns, brightly colored trees, and space for horses to run as far as the eye can see.

4/ 5 © Instagram Bruce first eyed the home in the '80s In his autobiography Born to Run, the "Born in the USA" singer first wrote about seeing and desiring the property when he was in his 30s. "I'd always wanted some land near my home town." READ: Bruce Springsteen bravely opens up about his battle with depression "A piece came up that I'd biked past since my thirties. I'd looked down its beautiful lane and often thought… someday. The woman who owned it was an artist and she lived there until she died. It came up for sale. Patti and I looked at it for a long time and then we bought it."