Bruce Springsteen's family life at 75 — inside his 400-acre horse farm home with wife Patti and their three kids

While all three of their children, sons Evan, now 34, and Samuel, now 30, as well as daughter Jessica, now 33, were born in Los Angeles, they moved back to Jersey soon after they were of school age.
Bruce purchased two horse farms in Colts Neck, and still resides in the larger of the two today (after the smaller one was sold for over $27 million in 2021). Take a look at his life away from the spotlight in his massive horse farm estate in photos…
It's a 400-acre farm
Bruce's farm home sizes up at a massive 400-acres and is one the family has owned since the 1990s, soon after they moved to the state from California.
While Bruce has owned several other sprawling homes, from mansions to ranches, in New Jersey and California, it's this particular estate that they've made their primary residence for the past few decades.
Their daughter discovered her passion there
Before moving to their current home, the family lived at a 127-acre horse farm in the same neighborhood, where their daughter Jessica fell in love with horses for the first time.
When they moved to the much larger home, though, being in close proximity to horses and stables allowed for her interest to grow, and encouraged her to become a champion equestrian.
It's an equestrian's dream
Jessica will often return to the family home to tend to the horses in their expansive stables and get in some riding practice of her own.
She has often documented the beautiful fall the area experiences, as does a large part of the state of New Jersey, surrounded by massive green lawns, brightly colored trees, and space for horses to run as far as the eye can see.
Bruce first eyed the home in the '80s
In his autobiography Born to Run, the "Born in the USA" singer first wrote about seeing and desiring the property when he was in his 30s. "I'd always wanted some land near my home town."
"A piece came up that I'd biked past since my thirties. I'd looked down its beautiful lane and often thought… someday. The woman who owned it was an artist and she lived there until she died. It came up for sale. Patti and I looked at it for a long time and then we bought it."
Colts Neck is where it's at
The entire family is a fan of horses, as both Bruce and Patti will often spend their time riding through the main paths and well-trodden trails in and around their estate.
Colts Neck is considered one of the most desirable and luxurious pockets of Jersey, renowned for its many equestrian facilities and farms, lush orchards, sprawling mansions, and high cost of living thanks to its very affluent residents.
