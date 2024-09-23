Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bruce Springsteen's family life at 75 — inside his 400-acre horse farm home with wife Patti and their three kids
The "Born to Run" singer and his E Street bandmate raised their kids in New Jersey as well

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Bruce Springsteen remains a legend of music and culture, although the Boss will never find a fanbase as ardent as the one from his home state of New Jersey.

The rocker, who turns 75 today, has spent most of his life living in Jersey with his longtime wife Patti Scialfa, 71, also raising their three children there.

While all three of their children, sons Evan, now 34, and Samuel, now 30, as well as daughter Jessica, now 33, were born in Los Angeles, they moved back to Jersey soon after they were of school age.

Bruce purchased two horse farms in Colts Neck, and still resides in the larger of the two today (after the smaller one was sold for over $27 million in 2021). Take a look at his life away from the spotlight in his massive horse farm estate in photos…

Bruce Springsteen at his home in Colts Neck, New Jersey on September 26, 2019. Springsteen has (with Thom Zimny) co-directed, "Western Stars," a documentary/concert film which will be released later in October. Springsteen talked about his new venture as a filmmaker at his home in New Jersey© Getty Images

It's a 400-acre farm

Bruce's farm home sizes up at a massive 400-acres and is one the family has owned since the 1990s, soon after they moved to the state from California.

While Bruce has owned several other sprawling homes, from mansions to ranches, in New Jersey and California, it's this particular estate that they've made their primary residence for the past few decades.

Patti Scialfa rides on horseback with her young daughter Jessica Springsteen in a throwback photo shared on Instagram© Instagram

Their daughter discovered her passion there

Before moving to their current home, the family lived at a 127-acre horse farm in the same neighborhood, where their daughter Jessica fell in love with horses for the first time.

MORE: Bruce Springsteen opens up about future of his career after painful health battle: 'It was killing me'

When they moved to the much larger home, though, being in close proximity to horses and stables allowed for her interest to grow, and encouraged her to become a champion equestrian.

Jessica Springsteen cozies up to one of her horses on the family farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, shared on Instagram© Instagram

It's an equestrian's dream

Jessica will often return to the family home to tend to the horses in their expansive stables and get in some riding practice of her own.

She has often documented the beautiful fall the area experiences, as does a large part of the state of New Jersey, surrounded by massive green lawns, brightly colored trees, and space for horses to run as far as the eye can see.

Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa pose for a photo on a bench on their farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Bruce first eyed the home in the '80s

In his autobiography Born to Run, the "Born in the USA" singer first wrote about seeing and desiring the property when he was in his 30s. "I'd always wanted some land near my home town." 

READ: Bruce Springsteen bravely opens up about his battle with depression

"A piece came up that I'd biked past since my thirties. I'd looked down its beautiful lane and often thought… someday. The woman who owned it was an artist and she lived there until she died. It came up for sale. Patti and I looked at it for a long time and then we bought it."

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa go for a horseback ride on their farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Colts Neck is where it's at

The entire family is a fan of horses, as both Bruce and Patti will often spend their time riding through the main paths and well-trodden trails in and around their estate.

Colts Neck is considered one of the most desirable and luxurious pockets of Jersey, renowned for its many equestrian facilities and farms, lush orchards, sprawling mansions, and high cost of living thanks to its very affluent residents.

