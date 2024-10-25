Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jelly Roll's wife's chilling encounter with 'Deadpool killer' Wade Wilson
Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo's chilling encounter with murderer Wade Wilson

Wade has been sentenced to death for the murders of two women

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
54 seconds ago
Jelly Rolls' wife, Bunnie Xo, has opened up about a frightening exchange with Deadpool Killer, Wade Wilson.

The podcaster claims she contacted the death row murderer about a docu-series but things took a threatening turn. 

Speaking on her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie said: "Wade took it upon himself after that first phone call that we had to start giving my phone number out to random women. I was getting so frustrated with all the drama."

She played another recorded conversation on her podcast, during which she asked the Deadpool killer to "stop getting me in trouble online."

Wade — who was sentenced to death in August for the 2019 murders of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43 — admitted he had shared her information, but that he had since stopped. 

The tense conversation between the two escalated and Bunnie claimed Wade "vaguely threatened her," and referenced her husband's criminal past. 

"He's insinuating he knows the same people my husband does," Bunnie added. 

Wade was also recorded as saying: "You think I'm infatuated with talking to you? Like it's a big deal to me?" 

Bunnie previously received backlash for wanting to bring the inmate onto her podcast. She confessed it was a thought she now deeply regrets. 

"I feel bad for even having empathy for anybody other than the victims in this," she said during a recent episode. "I always try to see every side of every story, but I didn't know his entire story and I just shouldn't have said what I said without knowing so many of the facts."

In a follow-up TikTok she clarified: "I think anybody who has followed me for a very long time knows that my intentions were not to glorify somebody. Being curious about why a killer is a [expletive] whack job does not make me a bad person because there are so many people who are interested in true crime and murderers get interviews all the time. 

"But what makes me an [expletive] is being insensitive to the victims' families.

"Even though it wasn't intentional, it's still what happened," Bunnie added. "For that, I do apologize."

The tattooed murderer was dubbed the Deadpool Killer for sharing a name with the Marvel superhero made famous by Ryan Reynolds.

He is on death row in Florida for his horrific crimes. 

