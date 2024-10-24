Jelly Roll makes bold statement after 100 lb weight loss: 'Next year you won't recognize me'

Country superstar Jelly Roll has shocked fans with his incredible 100-pound weight loss in a new Instagram video posted on Tuesday.

Jelly Roll shared the video, a sort of backstage pass into his Beautifully Broken tour, and spoke about his weight loss journey so far.

"Next year, when you all see me, you won't recognize me," he said in the video. "I am going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never have."

The video then jumped to the singer's nutrition coach, Ian Larios, who detailed how changing his diet and exercise habits have significantly improved his health.

"We're either walking [around] the arena, playing basketball, boxing," he explained in the video. He also revealed that Jelly enjoyed eating bananas before hitting the stage, as well as Nashville hot chicken post-show, cooked with an air fryer to take "away the oil and the batter from it".

"It tricks your brain into thinking that this is, like, that nice greasy Nashville deep-fried hot chicken," he continued. "He's gonna feel like he's eating at home."

© Arturo Holmes Jelly Roll spoke on his drastic weight loss in a new Instagram video

He added that he also whips up air-fried fries boiled in bone broth, as it "ups the protein in it, but it also makes it have that nice crunch to it."

"It's healthy. It's air-fried. It's full of protein, and it helps him stay on track."

Ever the supportive friend, Ian posted about how proud he was of Jelly's progress on Instagram in September. "The habits he's been building are truly life-changing," he wrote. "He's doing this while also changing lives on this 56-city tour. Excited for him to show the world he's just getting warmed up!"

© Kevin Mazur His nutritionist revealed that he air fries a lot of Jelly's food to take out the oil content

There by his side at all times was the 39-year-old's wife, Bunnie XO, who commented on the Instagram video, "LETS GOOOOOO BUBBBBAAAA". The pair wed in 2016, a year after meeting in Las Vegas.

Jelly Roll's weight loss journey has been years in the making; he revealed that in 2016, he lost a whopping 200 pounds before gaining some weight back in the same year.

"Just know that I'm doing my part – I'm working out daily…praying and meditating… eating better – losing weight," he told his fans via X in 2023.

© Ed Rode The singer revealed that he has had weight struggles his whole life

"Making sure I bring the best version of me on my new album and this tour…this is what growth and gratitude look like in real-time."

True to his word, Jelly ran a 5K in May after extensive training, losing 50 pounds.

"I couldn't walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll in 2023 before his weight loss

"So the fact that we got three-point-whatever it was, got it down, I felt really, really good about it."

He continued: "I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys. It was just really cool to see that."

Jelly Roll has more than just his health journey to celebrate; his album, Beautifully Broken, is currently number one in the US, an incredible feat after releasing ten studio albums throughout his career.