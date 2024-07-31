Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo and daughter Bailee, 16, hospitalized after 'scary' health update

It's been an emotional rollercoaster of a week for Jelly Roll and his family after his wife Bunnie Xo and his daughter Bailee Ann were both admitted to the hospital.

The 44-year-old podcaster sparked concerns for her health after she shared a TikTok video of herself lying on a hospital bed while accompanied by her 16-year-old stepdaughter.

While Bunnie appeared in good spirits in the clip, lip-syncing The Golden Girls theme song, she revealed it was neither her nor Bailee's first visit to the hospital in the last week.

"When you've been to the hospital three times. Once for her, twice for me," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Bunnie didn't explain why Bailee was hospitalized, but she did respond to a concerned fan's comment explaining one of the reasons she was recently admitted was due to her having "low blood sugar".

In a follow-up video, Bunnie revealed that her most recent trip to the emergency room was because she was bitten by a spider.

"I don't know what these spiders are doing out here in Tennessee, but they are like radioactive," she said.

Bunnie's recent health problems come soon after she shared a "scary" health update after undergoing an MRI/MRA scan last week.

Sharing the results of the MRI, Bunnie revealed that she might have an "internal carotid artery aneurysm" but would be undergoing more tests to be sure.

In a follow-up, Bunnie confirmed that her neurosurgeon ruled out an aneurysm, informing her it was likely "an artifact" – an image that shows up on the scan but is not in the person or object being scanned – instead.

She explained: "The past four days, it literally felt like I kind of had a death sentence... So I went today and I saw my first neurosurgeon, and he was amazing! He was so sweet.

"He told me he does not think that it is an aneurysm," she continued. "He told me that I am cleared, that he thinks it's an artifact, and he also thinks that, in six months whenever I come back to re-test and do another CT scan, that he will be able to prove that it is an artifact."

On Tuesday, Bunnie shared another update with her fans, revealing she visited a vascular neurosurgeon for a second opinion.

She explained: "You know I had an aneurysm scare and the first doctor cleared me, said that he didn't see anything, that it looked almost normal.

"But you guys know I am a hypochondriac and I also have health anxiety so that just wasn't good enough for me and I needed a second and third opinion.

"So, I got a second opinion from a friend of the family in South Carolina, he said that he agreed with the first surgeon, that he didn't see anything, but he would also need to see some other scans."

Bunnie continued: "I got on a call with the vascular surgeon today and he had pulled up a 3D image of both of my carotid arteries and what it turned out to be was a blood vessel on the backs of both of them and he cleared me."

Bunnie explained that she would have been cleared "indefinitely" but because her mother had "an aneurysm that burst", she and her doctor decided on a follow-up next year.