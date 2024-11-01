Tim Walz twins with daughter Hope on grueling day ahead of the election

With less than a week left until the election, all candidates are gearing up on the campaign trail. But for Tim Walz, the Democrat's vice presidential candidate, it's just another opportunity to spend time with his kids as they support him along the way.

Sharing a day in the life on the campaign trail, the Minnesota governor's daughter Hope took to social media to reveal she was traveling with her father in order to get their message across the States.

"We're all ready, I'm going to show you guys our outfits for the trail," she said, setting the camera down to show off how she and Tim were twinning outfits.

"I think we look pretty nice today," Tim said as he put an arm around his daughter, who agreed. The father-daughter duo wore a matching combination of khaki slacks, white shirts, and a black overcoat. While the 60-year-old opted for a more formal look, with a black blazer, his daughter wore a Carhartt gilet for a more casual fit.

"We're matching," Tim said, with his daughter affirming they were.

Walking social media followers through their busy day, Hope shared their snacks of choice for the trip, as they cracked out some Dot's parmesan garlic pretzels.

Hope confessed: "These may actually be better than the original," to which Tim responded: "That is a bold statement, but she may be right."

Tim and his daughter boarded the Harris Walz jet, where they headed to Allentown, Pennsylvania together. That same day, they got back on the plane to head to Scranton, Delaware, better known as President Joe Biden's hometown.

The Minnesota governor could be seen giving a speech on stage and shaking hands with voters along the way. As if two separate destinations weren't enough for one day's worth of traveling, Hope and Tim then flew from Scranton to Las Vegas.

The duo may have been incredibly busy in their attempt to gain more voters, but they still managed to find some time for some Halloween spirit, as they brought along a spooky skeleton toy and watched scary movies on the plane.

Fans on social media loved their family dynamic, with one person commenting: "Love these two. I would watch a weekly show featuring this Father and Daughter."

Another said: "This campaign gives me hope. There is hope."

Hope has long supported her father's political endeavors, regularly featuring in videos with him. Back in 2019, Hope and Tim filmed a video to raise awareness for the state's new hands-free laws while driving. Similarly, the duo filmed a video at the Minnesota State Fair in which Hope tricked her father into going on the Slingshot ride, while he insisted that his vegetarian daughter try a corndog.