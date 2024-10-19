Tim Walz shares emotional update on supportive kids as fans say the same thing

With the US election in over two weeks time, the candidates are hot on the campaign trail, whether it's Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, or Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
The Democrat's vice presidential candidate sat down with his daughter Hope Walz, as well as Kamala's husband Doug Emhoff and stepson Cole, for a quick update about what it's like being on the road.
But as Cole and Hope questioned their fathers at breakfast in a café in Arizona, Tim made an emotional revelation about how his son and daughter had helped him through the busy period coming up to the election.
The dad-of-two, 60, described how Hope and Gus had been vital to him while on the road, particularly as his daughter became a "morale captain."
Tim reflected on when his kids were younger and how he would "get some kind of nostalgic and I'm like oh they're just the perfect age and you get a little bit sad."
However he found that "what's great about life is it just gets better with them. It's just a new relationship every day," particularly praising "this experience of being on the road."
Doug confirmed that feeling for himself with Cole and Ella, adding: "What's great is they're there for us right now."
"They've been there for us," he continued. "So thank you, kids, for being there for us."
Fans couldn't help but observe the same thing about the two fathers with their kids, taking to the comments section on Instagram to share.
"They’re so NORMAL and NICE," one fan remarked, with another agreeing: "They're so normal it’s painful. Like I feel it in my bones."
A third added: "Two men who actually love their kids. This relationship and blending of families gives me so much life!"
"Just two normal dads who love their children! Definitely happy to see this!" Another person wrote.
Tim and Doug aren't the only fathers who have been opening up about family life on the campaign trail. While Tim and Kamala's families have been regularly spotted on the road with their parents, Donald's youngest son, Barron, hasn't played as big a role in his father's campaign as his half-brothers. That hasn't stopped the former president from talking about his son's progress.
The 18-year-old started his freshman year at New York University's Stern School of Business in August, with his father remarking: "He's very smart," adding: "he's a good student and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he's a very nice guy."