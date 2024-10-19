Tim Walz shares emotional update on supportive kids as fans say the same thing

With the US election in over two weeks time, the candidates are hot on the campaign trail, whether it's Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, or Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The Democrat's vice presidential candidate sat down with his daughter Hope Walz, as well as Kamala's husband Doug Emhoff and stepson Cole, for a quick update about what it's like being on the road.

© Chip Somodevilla Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz celebrates with his daughter Hope Walz (L), son Gus Walz (2nd-L) and wife Gwen Walz (R)

But as Cole and Hope questioned their fathers at breakfast in a café in Arizona, Tim made an emotional revelation about how his son and daughter had helped him through the busy period coming up to the election.

© OLIVIER DOULIERY Kamala Harris greets stepchildren Cole Emhoff and Ella Emhoff as she arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021

The dad-of-two, 60, described how Hope and Gus had been vital to him while on the road, particularly as his daughter became a "morale captain."

Tim reflected on when his kids were younger and how he would "get some kind of nostalgic and I'm like oh they're just the perfect age and you get a little bit sad."

© Instagram Photo shared by Doug Emhoff's ex-wife Kerstin on Instagram from the 2024 Democratic National Convention featuring her kids Cole and Ella, plus Tim Walz

However he found that "what's great about life is it just gets better with them. It's just a new relationship every day," particularly praising "this experience of being on the road."

Doug confirmed that feeling for himself with Cole and Ella, adding: "What's great is they're there for us right now."

"They've been there for us," he continued. "So thank you, kids, for being there for us."

Fans couldn't help but observe the same thing about the two fathers with their kids, taking to the comments section on Instagram to share.

© Star Tribune via Getty Images In the living room of their Mankato home, Sunday, July 8, 2018, Minnesota candidate for governor Tim Walz and his wife Gwen

"They’re so NORMAL and NICE," one fan remarked, with another agreeing: "They're so normal it’s painful. Like I feel it in my bones."

A third added: "Two men who actually love their kids. This relationship and blending of families gives me so much life!"

"Just two normal dads who love their children! Definitely happy to see this!" Another person wrote.

© Alamy Barron Trump gestures after his father Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump introduced him during a campaign rally in Florida

Tim and Doug aren't the only fathers who have been opening up about family life on the campaign trail. While Tim and Kamala's families have been regularly spotted on the road with their parents, Donald's youngest son, Barron, hasn't played as big a role in his father's campaign as his half-brothers. That hasn't stopped the former president from talking about his son's progress.

The 18-year-old started his freshman year at New York University's Stern School of Business in August, with his father remarking: "He's very smart," adding: "he's a good student and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he's a very nice guy."