Dick Van Dyke makes rare appearance at 98 to deliver powerful message

At 98 years old, Dick Van Dyke has shown the world that age is no barrier to standing up for what you believe in.

The Mary Poppins star made a rare social media appearance on Monday, urging his fans to vote in Tuesday’s close presidential race—and expressing his support for Kamala Harris.

In a heartfelt black-and-white video, Dick, with his signature charm and warmth, introduced himself with a dash of humor: “Hi! I’m Dick Van Dyke. You may remember I used to sing and dance and fall down a lot, actually.” His energy and passion shone through as he set the stage for a powerful message, reflecting on his lifelong commitment to equality and justice.

Looking back nearly six decades, Dick shared a deeply personal memory. “50 years ago—May 31st, 1964—I was on the podium with Dr. Martin Luther King,” he recounted. In front of a crowd of 60,000 people in Los Angeles’ Colosseum, he read a speech written by Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling. It was a moment etched in his memory, and one that he feels resonates as strongly today as it did back then.

With a gentle but resolute tone, Dick began to read from Serling’s timeless words. “Hatred is not the norm. Prejudice is not the norm. Suspicion, dislike, jealousy… none of those are the transcendent facets of the human personality,” he said. Describing hatred and prejudice as “diseases” and “cancers of the soul,” Dick delivered a message that has sadly remained all too relevant in today’s world.

© Instagram Dick delivers powerful message

Yet, Dick’s tone was not one of despair, but of enduring hope. He continued, “As long as there is one voice left to say ‘welcome’ to a stranger, one hand outstretched to say ‘enter and share,’ and one mind remaining to think a thought of warmth and friendship, then there is still hope for humanity.” His words were a gentle reminder of the kindness and decency that he believes lies within everyone.

The veteran actor, dressed in a simple polo shirt and glasses, conveyed Serling’s vision of “essential decency” and “basic goodness,” a belief in the “preeminent dignity” within each person.

© Instagram Dick makes rare appearance

“There will be moments of violence and expressions of hatred and an ugly echo of intolerance,” he acknowledged. “But these are the clinging vestiges of a decayed past, not the harbingers of a better, cleaner future.” For Dick, it’s clear that the values of compassion and equality are not only aspirations but the necessary foundations of a thriving society.

As he reached the closing lines of Serling’s speech, Dick recited a profound quote from Horace Mann: “Be ashamed to die until you have won some victory for humanity.” Dick then added his own twist, saying, “Let us be ashamed to live without that victory.”

© Getty Images Dick is almost 99

While Dick didn’t explicitly mention Kamala Harris in his video, the intent was unmistakable. He tagged her and her campaign in his caption, along with a passionate call to action: “VOTE!!!” His subtle endorsement of Harris highlights his belief in a future that embraces equality, unity, and compassion—ideals he feels she represents.

This heartfelt message isn’t the first time Dick has shown his dedication to justice and equality. For decades, he’s been a steadfast advocate for social change, lending his voice and presence to causes close to his heart.

© Getty Images Dick Van Dyke, winner of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

Reflecting on the struggles of the 1960s and the progress yet to be achieved, he reminded his audience, “A lot has happened since I first read this passage 50 years ago, but much has also remained the same.” His reflection is a poignant reminder that while strides have been made, there’s still work to be done.

“It’s not what Martin Luther King dreamed of,” he admitted, “but it’s a start.” His closing words—“Thank you and God bless.”