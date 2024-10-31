Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff reveals what she 'hates' in revealing new interview

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has given an insight into her personality in a revealing new interview, where she's listed all the things she isn't a fan of, as well as the things that she loves.

Chatting to Dream Baby Press, the talented artist listed the top ten things she "hates".

These include "People calling me Emma," and "Shoes with no socks." She isn't a fan of texting either, and when people don't clean their glasses. The fashion-forward 25-year-old also doesn't like "The dress shoe sneaker hybrid," or "When you get that wave of sadness washing your hands with warm water when you are cold."

The textile artist also listed the top ten things she "loves" which include The Real Real, "Wearing noise canceling headphones and not listening to music on a walk," and "Candles shaped like food".

Ella is the youngest child of Kamala's husband Doug Emhoff and his ex-wife Kerstin. The former couple are also parents to son Cole, 29. Kamala is a devoted stepmom to Ella and Cole and they call her "Momala."

She is also good friends with Kerstin, who has been at many of the Democratic rallies showing her support.

Ella lives in New York City, and runs her own company, Soft Hands, as well as a popular knitting club. She was thrown into the spotlight at Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021, when she attended with her family to support Kamala as Vice President.

© Kevin Dietsch Kamala Harris is called 'momala' by her stepchildren

She has since worked for some major fashion labels, modeling on both the catwalk and in campaigns. Kamala has been married to Ella's dad Doug since 2014, and the pair tied the knot a year after meeting, having been set up on a blind date.

In 2019, Kamala wrote a personal essay for Elle about being a stepmom, where she detailed the thought that went behind meeting Ella and Cole for the first time, which took place at a family favorite restaurant, Reel Inn, off of the Pacific Coast Highway.

Kamala and husband Doug Emhoff with Ella and Cole

The Vice President gifted the children with some cookies decorated with a bow, and wrote that she was worried that it was a bit "extra," but that Cole and Ella even today, have been too polite to tell her if it was.

She penned: "Cole and Ella could not have been more welcoming. They are brilliant, talented, funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults. I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in."

© Lexie Moreland Ella is a big name in the creative world

She added: "To know Cole and Ella is to know that their mother Kerstin is an incredible mother. Kerstin and I hit it off ourselves and are dear friends. She and I became a duo of cheerleaders in the bleachers at Ella's swim meets and basketball games, often to Ella's embarrassment. We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional.

"A few years later when Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn't like the term 'stepmom.' Instead they came up with the name 'Momala.'"