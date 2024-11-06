Jimmy Carr looks almost unrecognisable after being candid about 'pretty full-on' transformation

Jimmy Carr is no stranger to a "tweakment." The comedy legend has been incredibly open about his changing face.

The UK comic has previously expressed his disdain for his "chubby cheeks," explaining on the Happy Hallow Jeans podcast: "It doesn’t matter how much weight I lose. I could be 50kg, and I would still have chubby cheeks."

© Brian Rasic Jimmy has been incredibly open about his tweakments

But according to The Sun, it was during lockdown that Jimmy said he went "a bit crazy" with procedures, revealing in 2022 that he had dabbled with Botox, fillers, and "everything I can get done."

"I've had a little bit of Botox, some filler—everything I can get done. My face is now like Trigger’s broom from Only Fools and Horses; very little of the original is still there."

© Matthew Simmons Jimmy Carr in 2005

He told Gabby Logan’s The Mid-Point podcast: "My cosmetic journey started about 10 years ago. I got my teeth done—that’s more than veneers, I would say."

"I got my teeth done; that’s the first thing I had done. They’re more than veneers. I got every tooth in my head done in one sitting."

© Dave Benett Jimmy has had a hair transplant and veneers as well as botox

"I did 12 hours in the chair the first day, then 12 hours the second. It was like a three-day process where you’ve got temporary things on, but it was pretty full-on."

Jimmy also opened up about having a hair transplant, which he debuted on the BBC football show Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer in June last year.

After Maya Jama asked, Jimmy explained: "I’ll tell you what I did—I went and had a hair transplant. I kind of had the look of a snooker-playing vampire."

In December 2022, during the Christmas special of 8 Out of 10 Cats, Jimmy made a quip about being made of "plastic." During a segment of the show, comedian Rose Matafeo asked, "Do you think you'll be cremated, Jimmy?" but Jimmy replied, "No. I think it would be very dangerous to put this amount of plastic near a fire."