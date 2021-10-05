Jimmy Carr finally reveals his son's very unusual name as he talks fatherhood The comedian confirmed he was a dad just last month

Jimmy Carr is opening up about his experience of fatherhood for the very first time - and has finally revealed the name of his young son.

MORE: I Can See Your Voice: meet the stars' partners

The 8 Out Of 10 Cats star secretly welcomed a baby with partner Karoline Copping some two years ago, and in a new interview with the Radio Times, he confirmed his little boy's unusual moniker.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 20 of the most original celebrity baby names

Jimmy, 49, told the publication that his son had been named Rockefeller - inspired by both the American billionaire business magnate John D. Rockefeller - "though also with a hint of Chris Rock, the greatest ever comedian".

READ: Who is in Jimmy Carr's family?

MORE: I Can See Your Voice stars' children: Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond and more

Asked if he thought fatherhood had softened him, Jimmy replied: "It could be a bit of a gear shift, because of the kind of comedy I do. But so far, I'm still telling the same jokes, I've got the same sense of humour.

Jimmy and Karoline are proud parents to a little boy named Rockefeller

"We'll see because I'm sure I'm going to be writing a lot of material about him. In fact, I think he might be tax-deductible."

READ: Perrie Edwards reveals baby boy's name – and it's so sweet

MORE: Jimmy Carr's £8.5million mansion with girlfriend Karoline Copping is jaw-dropping

Jimmy's comments refer to his alleged involvement in a tax avoidance scheme that came to light in 2012. Reflecting on that time, he admitted: "People thought, because of the type of comedy I do, that it was water off a duck's back to me. But it wasn't. It was really horrible. I had panic attacks."

The star only recently confirmed he is a first-time father

Jimmy only confirmed news of his son’s birth last month during a stand-up gig at the O2 Academy Brixton. According to The Sun, Jimmy joked: "I had to tell my little boy he's adopted.

"I mean, he isn't, but the look on his face. I said, ‘No, no, no, you were adopted, the new family is picking you up tomorrow.'"

Jimmy has been in a long-term relationship with his partner, Karoline Copping, since 2001. The pair reportedly met at a television interview during auditions.

Jimmy and Karoline have been together since 2001

Canada-born Karoline was working at the time as a commissioning editor for Channel 5 and Jimmy was auditioning for a show. She is credited on two of Jimmy's recorded projects: Jimmy Carr Live and Jimmy Carr: In Concert.

Jimmy and Karoline, who live in north London, choose to keep their long-term relationship pretty private. Although the couple lead a life out of the spotlight, they have been pictured together at events and on red carpets, looking loved-up as ever. They were even spotted attending the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.