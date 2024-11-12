From Drew Barrymore to Khloe Kardashian: celebrities who are happily single

For some celebrities, the single life isn’t just a phase – it’s an empowering choice. From pursuing passions to prioritizing inner happiness, these stars are here to prove that being single can be a fulfilling and joyful chapter. Join HELLO! As we look at celebrities who are single and loving it.
Drew Barrymore
While open to finding love again, Drew is happily embracing her solo journey for now. “I just don’t have the bandwidth,” she admitted on her show, noting how fulfilling singlehood has been over the past five years. Her advice? “You have to be brave and just be convinced that every person and situation is different.” Drew’s wisdom shines through as she emphasizes that moving forward with hope, not fear, is the best approach.
Khloé Kardashian
After navigating a rocky relationship with Tristan Thompson, Khloé made it clear that she’s more content focusing on herself. “She’s not single because she can’t get a man. She’s single because every time she focuses on somebody, they show her exactly why she’s better off alone,” she posted on her Instagram Stories, an empowering reminder that sometimes, the greatest love story is the one you have with yourself.
Jane Fonda
At 83, Jane is enjoying a sense of liberation and has no desire to add romance into the mix. “I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. But she’s still open to meaningful companionship, sharing her fantasy of meeting a “younger man, someone capable of loving, cherishing a woman.” Her single status, she admits, lets her focus on her activism and self-discovery – areas that continue to keep her fulfilled.
Sharon Stone
Sharon revealed to Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show that she’s content with her family and friends, noting, “I'm done dating. I enjoy my alone time and time with my kids and my friends more.” She also teased, “Here’s my boyfriend,” as she introduced her dog Bandit, a moment that Drew matched by introducing her dog Douglas. Sharon admitted dating apps weren’t much help, humorously noting that one match turned out to be “a heroin addict who was about 20,000 injections in.”
Teri Hatcher
Teri, known for her role on Desperate Housewives, has been single for a long time and isn’t lonely at all. “There is a difference between being lonely and being alone,” she told People. Teri added, “Many women are not just surviving alone; they’re thriving.” While she dabbled with dating apps, Teri’s happy place remains with her daughter and her fulfilling solo pursuits, finding that singlehood lets her enjoy the richness of life on her own terms.
Emma Watson
Emma isn’t simply “single”; she’s self-partnered. As she shared with British Vogue, the Harry Potter star found peace with her independence, saying, “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy being single.” Her term “self-partnered” highlights how she’s shifted her focus toward personal growth and self-fulfillment, a choice that resonates with countless fans.
January Jones
For Mad Men star January, singlehood isn’t a placeholder. “I don’t feel unhappy or lonely,” she shared with Red Magazine. Her priorities lie with her son Xander, admitting that after trying a few dates, she often finds herself preferring a cozy night in with him over a night out. Her high standards reflect her commitment to only welcome someone into her life who “contributes to her happiness.”
Susan Sarandon
Susan, who split from Tim Robbins in 2009, shared with Reuters that she sees her single life as a chance to explore herself further. “It’s traumatic and exhilarating,” she said, likening life to a “living organism” that’s always changing. The Thelma & Louise star knows that while companionship is lovely, it’s her ever-evolving relationship with herself that she treasures most.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy’s work is her true passion right now. In her 30s, she’s less focused on relationships than she once was, saying, “My work is so rewarding and I’m so self-centered about it.” But, the romantic in her is alive and well. “I believe in magic and timing,” she shared on Today, expressing her belief that love will find her when it’s meant to.
Sheryl Crow
At 60, Sheryl is more than okay with her single status. “Honestly, I even scratch my head and go, ‘How did I get here without getting married?’” she shared with Howard Stern. Having narrowly avoided matrimony a few times, Sheryl finds peace in the knowledge that she’s exactly where she’s supposed to be. Her resilience and gratitude shine as she reflects on life’s unexpected twists, ultimately content with her journey.