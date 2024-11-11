Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic message about fake people after celebrating niece Dream's birthday party

Khloe Kardashian loves spoiling her nieces and nephews and went out of her way to make sure her niece Dream had a birthday to remember.

The Good American founder shared several photos and videos from the eight-year-old's soccer-themed party, before posting a cryptic message about fake people.

She shared a message on Instagram Stories which read: "It is scary how well people pretend," alongside a giant emoji of two eyes.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian's 'favorite' niece Dream Kardashian steals the show in sweet footage

It's not known who Khloe was directing the message to, or in what context. The mother-of-two lives in Calabasas with her two young children, True, six, and Tatum, two, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and her children spend a lot of time with Dream - who often appears in their family photos - and was only too happy to host her birthday party at her house.

While Rob Kardashian didn't feature in any of the photos from the event, he was likely there behind the camera.

© Instagram Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic message after throwing niece Dream's birthday party

The dad-of-one is devoted to his daughter and has recently began sharing posts on social media again, which mainly feature photos of Dream.

These have included photos of Dream dressed as Kobe Bryant for Halloween, and some snapshots taken during a trip to 7/11 with Dream and True.

© Instagram Dream at her soccer-themed birthday party hosted by Khloe

Rob shares Dream with his ex Angela White, who no doubt celebrated her daughter's birthday with her over the weekend too.

The mother-of-two shared a selection of never-before-seen photos on social media to mark her youngest child's special day, and branded her daughter her "best friend".

Khloe shared photos from Dream's soccer-themed party

She wrote: "I’m so grateful for every moment spent with you, @dream you mean the world to me. Happy 8th Birthday to the most beautiful, smartest, funniest girl in the world. I’m so blessed that God decided to make me your mother. I will always cherish these moments with you until the day I die, you’re my best friend. ~ Mommy."

© Instagram Dream's mom Angela White posted a special tribute on her daughter's birthday

Kris Jenner also paid a sweet tribute to Dream on her birthday. The famous momager posted several family pictures featuring her granddaughter, and wrote: "Our DREAM GIRL IS 8 today!! Happy birthday to my funny, kind, sweet, smart, strong, confident, caring, precious, beautiful, talented granddaughter Dream! You are such a special part of my heart and the light of our lives!

© Instagram Dream with her grandmother Kris Jenner

"You have the most amazing and infectious personality, full of energy, always making us laugh, and you light up every single room you walk into!! It brings me so much joy to watch you grow and explore the things you love.

"You are so creative, such an amazing artist, and your talents never cease to amaze me. You are such a loving and caring cousin and friend and I love to watch the special bond you have with your cousins. We all love you to the moon and back, my sweet Dream!! Lovey."