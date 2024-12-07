Rumer Willis opens up about 'really intense chapter' of grief amid health issues

Rumer Willis opened up to fans on social media about a "really intense chapter" of her life, as she revealed the difficulties she and her daughter Louetta have been going through.

© Instagram Rumer and Louetta

Sharing a photo of herself and her daughter, the star opened up that she felt she was going through "what feels like old and new grief, growth and transformation, my body forcing me to rest after pushing it too hard and watching as I show myself again and again I am so much more capable than I think as I take care of Lou while we are both sick."

"I feel as if I am being called forth by the universe to truly let go and trust as challenges physically, emotionally and spiritually have come one after another," she continued, describing her experience of: "Sickness, betrayal, burn out, disappointment, broken trust, balancing work and motherhood, the mental load that comes with it all."

© @rumerwillis Instagram Rumer shared her difficult times with daughter Lou

She described the problems as "swirling together to create the arena for me to conquer."

WATCH: Rumer Willis documents first year of motherhood in emotional video montage

The star then re-stated something she'd already opened up about recently, explaining that watching Lou ill "is one of the hardest things I’ve had to endure as a mother," adding: "I’m so grateful for her trust in me and grateful to the other amazing woman (sic) that help support me in taking care of both of us."

© @rumerwillis Instagram Rumer got emotional about her daughter Louetta

This isn't the first time she's opened up about how hard it has been watching her daughter whilst unwell, nor is it the first time she's revealed the difficulties of them both being ill at the same time.

But while she battles her own sickness and remains present for her daughter, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis revealed that her goal for the end of this year was to "truly let go of things that have not been serving me. Ideas, patterns, thoughts, attachment cycles, people."

© Instagram Rumer steals a kiss from baby Lou

She confessed: "My sisters and I talk a lot about knowing that right before a huge moment of growth and change, It always feels the most challenging. And gauging by the intensity of the past couple weeks, I’m hoping that my mind will absolutely be blown for what is on the other side."

She signed off the post by acknowledging she was "Filled with so much gratitude for this perfect magical being and my absolute soulmate little Lou who is a light and makes all of this wild chaos around us go silent with just a smile and knowing everything that I have right now is enough."

© Gilbert Flores Rumer Willis and now-ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas at the God's True Cashmere x Nick Fouquet Collaboration Launch at Just One Eye on October 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Rumer's message of "letting go" comes as she broke up with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas earlier this year, with whom she co-parents Lou.

"Whatever the reasons are that you got out of a relationship still exist, but you have to find a way to co-parent," she told Yahoo Life of their arrangement. "Your problems, whatever they may be with your co-parent, are not your kid's problems. Don't make it theirs."