Bruce Willis seen in rare emotional photo at Thanksgiving amid dementia battle

Bruce Willis shared a sweet Thanksgiving moment with his daughters on Thursday, proving just how close the family are amidst his ongoing dementia battle.

The Die Hard actor was snapped sitting on a couch with his second eldest daughter, 33-year-old Scout, who was nose to nose with her father as she put her arm around him.

Bruce's third daughter, Tallulah, 30, sat on the floor looking up at him with a loving gaze; in another snap, she touched his face affectionately.

She posted the picture to her Instagram, simply captioning the photo, "Grateful".

He held up a 'Best Dad Ever' plaque with a sweet smile, evidently enjoying the time with his family.

Bruce shares Scout, Tallulah and eldest daughter Rumer, 36, with his ex-wife, Demi Moore; the pair split in 1998, yet have remained close friends since and are deeply involved in each other's lives, with Demi staunchly supporting the family during his health battle.

The 69-year-old announced his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia in February 2023; the news shocked the world, as he was only 67 at the time, and dementia tends to strike older patients.

He was also diagnosed with aphasia the year before, a precursor to dementia, which affects language, speech, reading and writing.

Tallulah opened up about her father's illness in an interview with Today in September and the love their family has received in the wake of his diagnosis.

"He's doing stable, which in this situation is good. And it's hard; there's painful days – but there's so much love," she said.

"And it really shown me to not take any moment for granted and I really do think that we'd be best friends. I really do think that he is very proud of me."

Sadly, Tallulah, Scout and Rumer are not the only ones affected by the life-changing news of his dementia.

Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, and the two daughters he welcomed with her, 12-year-old Mabel and 10-year-old Evelyn, also grappled with the news when it was first revealed.

Emma got candid with Town & Country Magazine in October, explaining how the disease affects their family and how their girls are processing it.

"This disease is misdiagnosed, it's missed, it's misunderstood," she told the publication. "So finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what frontotemporal dementia is and I could educate our children."

"I've never tried to sugarcoat anything for them. They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it."

She continued: "What I learned from our therapist was that if children ask questions, they're ready to know the answer. If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand, but this disease is chronic, progressive and terminal."

Emma explained that while Mabel and Evelyn understand that Bruce will not recover, she won't let the disease "take our whole family down."

"Bruce wouldn't want that," she added.